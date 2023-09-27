Two in five women ‘don’t check their breasts regularly’ – poll

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Two in five women ‘don’t check their breasts regularly’ – poll

By Press Association
A charity has urged women to check their breasts regularly after a poll found that many do not (PA)
A charity has urged women to check their breasts regularly after a poll found that many do not (PA)

Women have been urged to regularly check their breasts for signs and symptoms of cancer after a new poll suggests many have never checked themselves.

A new poll, conducted by YouGov on behalf of the charity Breast Cancer Now, found that 10% of women have never checked their breasts.

And 44% said they do not check their breasts regularly, according to the survey of 1,100 British women.

Some 13% of those polled said that they check “once a year or less”.

Forgetting to check and a lack of confidence in checking their breasts were identified as some of the main barriers.

Breast Cancer Now said two thirds of breast cancers are found when women detect a new or unusual breast change and get this checked out by their GP.

Manveet Basra, associate director of public health, inclusion and awareness at Breast Cancer Now, said: “The sooner breast cancer is diagnosed, the greater the chance of treatment being successful, and lives potentially being saved from breast cancer.

“This is why we want every woman to know how vital breast checking is and to feel empowered to regularly check their breasts, so that it’s easier to spot any new or unusual change and get them checked with a GP, along with attending breast screening appointments when invited.

“With the most notable barrier to women regularly breast checking being that they forget, we’re reminding women to get it back on their agenda – this could be as part of their self-care routine while getting dressed, showering or applying moisturiser.

“Checking your breasts only takes a few minutes and there’s no right way to check, as long as you do it regularly. It’s important to check your whole breast area, your armpits and up to your collarbone (upper chest) for changes.”

– Common signs of breast cancer include a lump or swelling; a change to the skin such as puckering or dimpling; a nipple change; change in the colour of the breast or changes in the size or shape of the breast.