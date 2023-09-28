Separatist government of Nagorno-Karabakh says it will disband by January 2024

The separatist government of Nagorno-Karabakh has announced that it will dismantle itself and the unrecognised republic will cease to exist by January 1 2024.

The move comes after Azerbaijan carried out a lightning offensive to reclaim full control over its breakaway region, demanding that Armenian troops in Nagorno-Karabakh lay down their weapons and urging the separatist government to disband.

Nagorno-Karabakh was run by separatist authorities for about 30 years.