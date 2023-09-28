Road deaths up 10% in a year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Road deaths up 10% in a year

By Press Association
The number of people killed in crashes on Britain’s roads rose by 10% last year, Department for Transport (DfT) figures show (Peter Byrne/PA)
The number of people killed in crashes on Britain’s roads rose by 10% last year, Department for Transport (DfT) figures show.

Some 1,711 fatalities were recorded in 2022, compared with 1,558 in 2021.

The DfT attributed the rise to the increase in journeys following the lifting of coronavirus restrictions.

It stated that the total for 2022 represented a decline of 2% compared with 2019, before the pandemic.

There were also 28,031 people suffering serious injuries on Britain’s roads last year, with the total number of casualties of all severities reaching 135,480.

Edmund King, director of the AA Charitable Trust, said: “Every death on our roads is a tragedy and it is worrying that after the pandemic, road deaths are rising.

“It is a preventable tragedy that a fifth of people who die in cars on our roads are not wearing a seatbelt.

“There needs to be concerted and targeted education to reach those drivers who choose to risk their lives for the sake of a two second action.

“It’s on all of us to eliminate deaths and casualties on our roads. As well as having more cops in cars to catch people in the act, road users need to take responsibility when heading out on the roads.”

A DfT spokesman said: “We welcome the continued decrease in road casualties compared with pre-Covid levels, with our roads being some of the safest in the world.

“Nevertheless, we continue to work tirelessly to improve road safety through our world-renowned Think! road safety campaigns and £47.5 million safer roads fund, so local authorities can also work to keep road users safe.”

Outside of coronavirus lockdowns there has been no significant improvement in road crash fatality figures since around 2010.