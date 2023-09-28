Legacy laws legal challenge must be heard in November, judge says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Legacy laws legal challenge must be heard in November, judge says

By Press Association
(left to right) Grainne Teggart, Deputy Director of Amnesty International in Northern Ireland, with Michael McManus, Martina Dillon, wife of Seamus Dillon, (unknown), sisters Isobel, Donna and Lynda McManus, the daughters of James McManus, Mairead and Roisin Kelly, the sisters of Paddy Kelly, Gavin Booth of Phoenix Law, Peter McCarthy, and Francie O’Callaghan outside the Royal Courts of Justice, Belfast (Liam McBurney/PA)
Legal challenges to the provisions of the Government’s new legacy act must be heard in November, a High Court judge has said.

Mr Justice Colton was also told that the number of judicial review applications against the act has now grown to 19.

The Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Act received royal assent last week despite widespread opposition from political parties, victims’ organisations in Northern Ireland and the Irish Government.

Aspects of the laws include a limited form of immunity from prosecution for Troubles-related offences to those who co-operate with the new Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery.

It will also halt future civil cases and inquests.

Northern Ireland Troubles
(left to right) Kate Nash, Hugh McCormick, Raymond McCord, Ciaran O’Hare from McIvor Farrell Solicitors, Ciaran Cahill, Linda Nash, Susan McKerr and John Teggart, of the Ballymurphy Massacre Families, outside the Royal Courts of Justice, Belfast (Liam McBurney/PA)

A number of relatives of Troubles victims gathered at the Royal Courts of Justice for an update on their legal fight against the new laws.

Lawyers for those mounting the challenges claim the legislation is unconstitutional, unlawful and incompatible with the Human Rights Act.

During a review last week, Mr Justice Colton urged all lawyers to identify lead cases in a bid to streamline and fast-track proceedings.

Giving an update on Thursday, he said: “I now have received position papers from the applicants and those include a joint position paper from four firms of solicitors supplemented by individual position papers in relation to cases they have identified as appropriate to proceed.

“I have also received position papers from others who are not part of that position paper.”

Mr Justice Colton said he would give directions next week as to how the case should proceed.

Representing the government, barrister Tony McGleenan KC said: “We have received a large number of position papers, some of them overnight.

“There are now 19 judicial reviews.”

Mr Justice Colton said: “I should indicate in terms of hearing the case, my intention is to list these cases.

“I will set aside a week on November 13.

“I know that it is going to be impossible to please everybody but we have to pick a target date here.

“Not everybody here will be appearing, we can’t accommodate everybody.

“If the lead counsel in the case want to discuss dates, but it has to be in and around that time, this case has to be heard sometime in November.

“If you can’t agree I will simply have to set a date.”

Legal firms Madden & Finucane, KRW Law, O Muirigh Solicitors, Phoenix Law and victims campaigner Raymond McCord are among those who are taking legal action over the legislation.