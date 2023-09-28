Man denies murder of woman whose body was found in lay-by near motorway

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man denies murder of woman whose body was found in lay-by near motorway

By Press Association
Sarah Henshaw had been missing for several days before her body was found near the M1 (Derbyshire Constabulary/PA)

A man has denied murdering a woman whose body was found in a lay-by near the M1.

Darren Hall is accused of killing 31-year-old Sarah Henshaw, who went missing from her home in Norman Street, Ilkeston, Derbyshire, on June 20.

Her body was found just after 12am on June 26 in a lay-by off the westbound carriageway of the A617 near Chesterfield, close to junction 29 of the M1.

At a hearing at Derby Crown Court, Hall, 36, pleaded not guilty to murdering Ms Henshaw between June 19 and 23.

Hall, of Rodney Way, Ilkeston, appeared via video link from HMP Nottingham and spoke only to confirm his identity and enter his plea.

He was remanded in custody by Judge Shaun Smith KC, to face trial at the same court on December 4, in a hearing estimated to last two weeks.

Nine friends and family of Ms Henshaw were in court for the hearing, sitting quietly throughout.

An online fundraiser for her funeral and to support her two children had previously raised more than £9,000.

Shortly after her body was found, Ms Henshaw’s mother, Lorraine, paid tribute to the “wonderful daughter and sister”, describing her as “incredibly kind”.

She said: “Sarah was my firstborn child – and was a wonderful daughter and sister.

“She was also a fantastic mum to her two girls, who she loved so much.

“Sarah would always put others first and was always incredibly kind.

“As a family, we are all devastated by her death. We miss her so much and will love her forever.”