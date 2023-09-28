Lawyer had ‘nothing to hide’ despite advising ‘throwing money’ at subpostmasters

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Lawyer had ‘nothing to hide’ despite advising ‘throwing money’ at subpostmasters

By Press Association
The former legal case manager at the Post Office gave evidence to the inquiry on Thursday (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
The former legal case manager at the Post Office gave evidence to the inquiry on Thursday (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

The former legal case manager at the Post Office has told the Horizon IT inquiry she had “nothing to hide” despite appearing to advise “throwing money” at a subpostmistress to keep her concerns out of the public domain.

Emails sent between employees at Fujitsu – the company that created the faulty accounting software – showed how Mandy Talbot had suggested dealing with a subpostmistress’ claim of system defectiveness by saying: “How much to go away and keep your mouth shut”?

Giving evidence to the inquiry on Thursday, Ms Talbot said she did not think she would have “expressed myself in those terms” – saying she had “absolutely no desire to hide what had happened” in the case of Julie Wolstenholme.

Ms Wolstenholme ran a branch in Cleveleys, Lancashire, and was pursued for £25,000 through the civil court by the Post Office.

IT expert Jason Coyne was instructed to assess whether the subpostmistress was responsible for the losses at her branch, but produced a report in 2003 which said the Horizon system was “clearly defective”.

Asked if she was “worried” about the effect Mr Coyne’s opinion might have had, Ms Talbot told the inquiry: “No, because I was assured it was on a unique set of facts that had occurred in 2000, and in 2004 it simply couldn’t happen.”

Mr Blake pressed the witness again, saying: “So you weren’t at all worried?”

“No,” Ms Talbot replied.

The witness was shown the email between two Fujitsu employees, in which they spoke of how she had advised “the safest way to manage this is to throw money at it and get a confidentiality agreement signed”.

The email, sent by audit manager Jan Holmes to commercial and financial director Colin Lenton-Smith, continued: “She is not happy with the ‘expert’s’ report as she considers it to be not well balanced and wants, if possible, to keep it out of the public domain.”

Mr Holmes also appeared to make reference to how Ms Talbot had spoken of conceding that the expert’s report was accurate, and that it would then be a case of “how much to go away and keep your mouth shut”?

Asked if the phrase “how much to go away and keep your mouth shut” were her words, Ms Talbot said: “It’s communication created by Jan Holmes – it really doesn’t sound like me.

“I really don’t think I would have expressed myself in those terms.”

Mr Blake then asked: “Why a confidentiality agreement? Why keep your mouth shut? Why would you want to hide what had happened in this case?”

Ms Talbot responded: “I had absolutely no desire to hide what had happened in this case.

“If the matter was settled there would be no need for the expert’s report to be disclosed in court. If the matter was not capable of being settled then it would have been disclosed in court.”

Mr Blake continued: “So you did not mind if publicity was shined upon this case?”

“No,” Ms Talbot replied.

Mr Blake interjected: “Nothing to hide?”

The witness responded: “In effect, if it had gone into court at that time, then it might well have had an impact on (the Post Office) and its relationship with Fujitsu, but so be it.”

Mr Blake asked again: “So, absolutely nothing to hide?”

Ms Talbot answered: “No.”

Continuing to press the witness, Mr Blake said: “Didn’t want to hide it from public view?”

Ms Talbot again replied: “No.”

The witness was then shown a separate document titled “advice on evidence and quantum” produced by the Post Office’s instructed solicitors in the case against Ms Wolstenholme.

In the document, the solicitors said they were asked to take into account that the Post Office was “anxious” to give Mr Coyne’s report about the “clearly defective” Horizon system “as little publicity as possible”.

Mr Blake asked: “If your view at the time was ‘nothing to hide’, why on earth would your solicitors have got the impression that the Post Office is ‘anxious for the negative computer expert’s report to be given as little publicity as possible’? Where do you say that was coming from?”

Ms Talbot replied: “I can’t comment.”

The Government announced that wrongfully convicted subpostmasters will be offered £600,000 to settle their claims.

The Horizon scandal, which has been described as the most widespread miscarriage of justice in UK history, saw more than 700 Post Office branch managers handed criminal convictions after the system made it appear as though money was missing.