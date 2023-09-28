Ronan Wilson funeral told schoolboy enriched lives of everyone he met

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ronan Wilson funeral told schoolboy enriched lives of everyone he met

By Press Association
The funeral procession Ronan Wilson leaves his family home on it’s way to St Mary’s Church, Dunamore, for his funeral (Liam McBurney/PA)
A schoolboy who died in a hit-and-run incident touched and enriched the lives of everyone he met, his funeral has heard.

Ronan Wilson, nine, from Kildress in Co Tyrone, was killed in the incident in Co Donegal at the weekend.

The principal of St Mary’s Primary School in Dunamore, Eileen Ward, told his funeral mass that Ronan was a “beautiful little boy” who was loved by everyone.

The parish priest at St Mary’s Church in Dunamore Father Paddy Hughes said the whole community had been left stunned by Ronan’s death and it was hard to find the words of comfort to offer to his parents Emma and Dean.

The funeral procession of Ronan Wilson arrives at St Mary’s Church, Dunamore, for his funeral
Hundreds attended the funeral including Ronan’s classmates and clubmates from the Wolfe Tones GAA club in Kildress.

Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill was also among the mourners.

Ronan’s white coffin arrived at the church on the back of a lorry cab with his football jersey on top.

His principal Mrs Ward told the funeral that Ronan was a “special person”.

She described him as “one beautiful little boy who enriched the whole community of St Mary’s in his short life”.

She added: “He was a character, of that no-one would argue.

“He had such a huge personality and although small in stature, it was hard not to notice him when he entered the room. Everybody loved Ronan.

“Ronan wore his heart on his sleeve and was able to converse freely with his peers and adults.

“He had endless stories to share and couldn’t wait to tell them.

“Ronan was a great friend to all in his class and there is no doubt they will miss him dreadfully.

“We may have been the educators in school, but Ronan has taught us so much more.”

Images on the back of a haulage lorry that carried the coffin of Ronan Wilson
Mrs Ward said: “We have been eternally blessed to have had Ronan in our lives and although we will miss that endearing and infectious smile, we will cherish the short time that we were given with him.

“We will miss him terribly, be it in the classroom or kicking a ball out in the playground, but we know that he will be our angel walking beside us as we walk throughout the corridors and classrooms of the school and he will never be far away.

“There are many who live long lives and may not have been as loved as Ronan, his life on Earth was short but he touched the lives of so many and he will always be loved and remembered by all his friends and families in St Mary’s Primary School.”

The coffin of Ronan Wilson is carried into St Mary’s Church, Dunamore, for his funeral
Father Hughes told mourners he had baptised Ronan in the same church nine years ago.

Delivering his homily, he said: “The smile, the sense of boyish fun, he so loved life, he loved football, he was so proud to get man of the match last year.

“He loved being around the Kildress Wolfe Tones field, whether he was playing himself or watching a match or training.

“Following in his father’s footsteps, lorries, cars, quads were all important to him, as well as a horse.

“In school he mixed well with his class, he was very kindly and helpful to the other children.”

He added: “In his short life he had been involved in a lot of activities and touched the hearts of so many people, young and old.

“Since the news broke late on Saturday night of Ronan’s death in a hit-and-run accident, the whole of the parish has been stunned, indeed are lost for words.

“One of the sentences you hear is ‘what can you say?’

Mourners carry the coffin of Ronan Wilson
“Indeed what can any of us say to take away or ease the terrible pain of loss for the Wilsons that they are experiencing at this moment.

“There is no instant solution or no instant words. The death of a child is every parent’s worst nightmare.”

A 23-year-old man has appeared in court in Donegal on charges relating to the hit-and-run incident.