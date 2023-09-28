Athlete Bianca Williams cries as she recounts moment police handcuffed her

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Athlete Bianca Williams cries as she recounts moment police handcuffed her

By Press Association
Bianca Williams outside Palestra House, central London, for the gross misconduct hearing of five Metropolitan Police officers (Lucy North/PA)
Team GB athlete Bianca Williams cried as she recounted the moment Metropolitan Police officers handcuffed her and partner Ricardo Dos Santos as their young son wept in their car.

Mr Dos Santos and Ms Williams, both international athletes, believe they were racially profiled during a “disturbing” July 4 2020 encounter with five Metropolitan Police officers who followed them as they drove to their west London home from training with their then-three-month-old boy in the back seat of their Mercedes.

Mr Dos Santos claimed officers approached his car aggressively with “glass cutters and batons raised” when he pulled up outside his house before they briefly detained him and his partner.

Body-worn footage of the encounter was shown on Thursday at a disciplinary hearing in south-east London, where the five officers could be sacked if gross misconduct is proven.

Ricardo Dos Santos
Ricardo Dos Santos (right) has competed in the Olympics (Tim Goode/PA)

Ms Williams, 29, a gold medallist in the 4x100m relays at the 2018 European Championships and Commonwealth Games, wept as she watched the footage which showed officers pulling Mr Dos Santos from the driver’s seat and taking him to the roadside where they handcuffed him.

A tearful Ms Williams could be heard in the footage telling police: “My son is in the car – I need to look after him.”

Moments later, she too was handcuffed as Acting Sergeant (A/PS) Rachel Simpson suggested the couple had “antagonised” the police and may have “something to hide”.

At one point in the footage, the infant can be heard screaming as A/PS Simpson leaned into the back of the car to “check around the baby seat” before allowing Ms Williams to collect her son.

Nothing was found and the couple were released shortly after.

A/PS Simpson, Pc Allan Casey, Pc Jonathan Clapham, Pc Michael Bond and Pc Sam Franks deny all charges against them, which include allegations that they breached police standards over equality and diversity during the stop-and-search.

The panel previously heard from Mr Dos Santos, 28, a Portuguese competitor in the 400m sprint at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, who claimed he had been left “traumatised” by several encounters with police who stopped him without reason.

He told the panel he was “afraid” for the safety of his partner and child when the police van began following them before pulling them over.

Screen grab taken from PA Video of Bianca Williams outside Palestra House, central London, for the gross misconduct hearing of five Metropolitan Police officers
Screen grab taken from PA Video of Bianca Williams outside Palestra House, central London, for the gross misconduct hearing of five Metropolitan Police officers (Tony Farag/PA)

At the hearing on Thursday, Ms Williams denied suggestions from James Hines, A/PS Simpson’s lawyer, that her partner could have acted differently to avoid police attention, insisting that “he can’t change the colour of his skin”.

She said: “It isn’t easy constantly being pulled over for no reason – he’s been pulled over so many times.

“When it gets to 10 times I feel his frustration. It’s difficult.”

When asked by Mr Hines why she had never been pulled over by police, Ms Williams said: “I am a female and he (Mr Dos Santos) is a black male and black males are 10 times more likely to get stopped.”

A/PS Simpson and Pcs Clapham, Bond and Franks also face allegations that their actions amounted to a breach of professional behaviour standards in relation to the use of force.

They are said to have failed in relation to their levels of authority, respect and courtesy, as well as in their duties and responsibilities.

Pc Casey is also accused of breaching professional standards in the way he carried out his duties and responsibilities or gave orders and instructions.

It is also alleged that the honesty and integrity of Pcs Casey, Clapham, Bond and Franks breached professional behaviour standards.

The six-week hearing continues.