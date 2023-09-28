Patience with DUP Stormont blockade has run out, says Michelle O’Neill

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Patience with DUP Stormont blockade has run out, says Michelle O’Neill

By Press Association
Michelle O’Neill said patience had run out with the DUP’s blockade of the Stormont Assembly (Liam McBurney/PA)
Michelle O’Neill said patience had run out with the DUP’s blockade of the Stormont Assembly (Liam McBurney/PA)

Patience has run out with the DUP’s blockade of the Stormont Assembly, Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill has said.

Ms O’Neill said she now wanted to see a plan from the UK and Irish governments on how to restore the powersharing institutions in Northern Ireland.

The DUP has been blocking powersharing for more than a year in protest at the internal UK trade barriers created by Brexit’s Northern Ireland Protocol.

The party says the deal struck by the EU and UK to reform the protocol – the Windsor Framework – does not sufficiently address its concerns and has made clear it will not countenance a return to devolution until the Government provides further assurances, by way of legislation, over Northern Ireland’s place within the UK internal market.

Talks between the DUP and Government have been ongoing over the summer.

However, Ms O’Neill told the media in Belfast that the two governments needed to be proactive in finding a solution.

She said: “What we need to see, and what we should have heard from the Prime Minister today, is the action, the plan that he has to work with the Irish Government to end the DUP’s blockage of the assembly.

“That is where the public want us to be, working together and having their back through the cost-of-living crisis.

“Everyone has been more than reasonable giving time and space to the DUP, but that patience has run out.

“We are at the end of that road and what we need to see is the action plan to get us back into the executive.

“The real question now for the DUP is are they prepared to accept the outcome of last May’s assembly election?

“Are they prepared to accept shared power on an equal basis with ourselves and with the other parties?”

Some elements of the Windsor Framework will come into effect from this weekend.

Stormont
The Stormont institutions have not been operating for more than a year (Liam McBurney/PA)

Ms O’Neill said this meant there was no reason for the DUP boycott of Stormont to continue.

She said: “The Windsor Framework is now done, that deal has closed, that is not up for renegotiation.

“We have the Windsor Framework now coming into effect, the red lanes and green lanes now coming into effect over the next number of days, so there is no reason for the DUP to boycott the executive.”

She added: “Our priority should always be plan A which is to get the Executive up and running, but if that is not the case of course it is prudent for the two governments to work together and actually find a way.

“But, what does that look like? What does that joint stewardship look like? They need to be having those conversations.

“I do think the two governments need to bring forward a plan in the first instance to have a restored executive and how they are going to stop the DUP preventing the formation of an executive.”