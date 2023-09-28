Researchers discover what makes carrots orange

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Researchers discover what makes carrots orange

By Press Association
Researchers have discovered what makes carrots orange (KIrsty O’Connor/PA)
Researchers have discovered what makes carrots orange (KIrsty O’Connor/PA)

A new study has revealed what gives carrots their orange colour.

Researchers looked at the genetic blueprints of more than 600 types of the root vegetable, and found that three specific genes are needed to make carrots orange.

They were surprised to discover that these three required genes, which are also linked to health benefits of the vegetable, all need to be recessive, or turned off.

The findings shed light on the traits important to carrot improvement efforts and could lead to better health benefits from the vegetable.

The study also helps to confirm when carrots were first domesticated, and when they gain popularity in Europe.

Massimo Iorizzo, an associate professor of horticultural science with North Carolina State University, USA, said: “Normally, to make some function, you need genes to be turned on.

“In the case of the orange carrot, the genes that regulate orange carotenoids – the precursor of vitamin A that have been shown to provide health benefits – need to be turned off.”

Carrots, especially orange carrots, contain high quantities of carotenoids, which can help reduce the risk of diseases like eye disease.

Researchers say the orange carrot is the most abundant plant source of pro-vitamin A in the American diet.

The researchers worked with colleagues from the University of Wisconsin-Madison to sequence 630 carrot genomes in a continuing examination of the history and domestication of the vegetable.

The study, published in Nature Plants, also adds further evidence that carrots were domesticated in the 9th or 10th century in western and central Asia.

Dr Iorizzo said: “Purple carrots were common in central Asia along with yellow carrots.

“Both were brought to Europe, but yellow carrots were more popular, likely due to their taste.”

He added that orange carrots made their appearance in western Europe in about the 15th or 16th century, and may have resulted from a white and yellow carrot being crossed.

Dr Iorizzo said: “This study basically reconstructed the chronology of when carrot was domesticated and then orange carrot was selected.”

The colour and sweeter flavour of the orange carrot drove its popularity and farmers selected it for those traits.

Different types of orange carrots were developed in northern Europe in the 16th and 17th centuries, matching the appearance of different shades of orange carrots in paintings from that time.

Orange carrots later grew in popularity as greater understanding of alpha- and beta-carotenes, the precursor of vitamin A in the diet, progressed in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.