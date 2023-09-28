Covid-19 hospital admissions in England stabilise after recent rise

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

Covid-19 hospital admissions in England stabilise after recent rise

By Press Association
Millions of people are eligible for the latest Covid-19 booster jab (Danny Lawson/PA)
Covid-19 hospital admissions in England have stabilised after rising for several weeks, although the rate remains at its highest level for four months, figures show.

It comes as the NHS steps up the rollout of the latest Covid booster vaccine, with millions of people due to be invited for the jab this week.

The rollout was brought forward as a precaution against the latest Omicron subvariant of Covid-19, BA.2.86, although experts say there is currently no evidence the new strain is more likely to make people seriously ill than other variants in circulation, while vaccination is likely to provide ongoing protection.

Hospital admissions in England of patients who tested positive for Covid-19 stood at 4.4 per 100,000 people in the week to September 24, up slightly from 4.1 in the previous week but down from 4.6 a fortnight earlier, according to the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).

The admission rate was last above four per 100,000 people in May.

HEALTH Coronavirus
This is still some way below the level reached at Christmas 2022, when the rate stood at 11.8 per 100,000, and is also well below the figures seen during the first year of the pandemic.

Rates are highest among people aged 85 and over, at 44.9 per 100,000, though this figure is down from 50.2 two weeks ago.

The rate for 75 to 84-year-olds has dropped over the same period, from 21.1 per 100,000 to 20.2.

There are no longer any official estimates of the prevalence of Covid-19 among the UK population, meaning hospital admissions are the only regular guide to possible changes in how the virus is circulating.

Testing for Covid-19 has also been scaled back sharply, so there is not as much data available for analysis.

BA.2.86 was first identified in the UK in August, but so far only a very small number of cases have been confirmed, including 30 that were linked to an outbreak in a care home in Norfolk.

Although the amount of scientific data on BA.2.86 remains limited, there is  “no evidence” at the moment to suggest the strain is “more likely to make people seriously ill than currently-circulating variants, while vaccination is likely to provide continued protection,” the UKHSA said.

The data also indicates that BA.2.86 is “no more likely to evade existing antibodies than XBB.1.5”, which is a variant that has been circulating widely in the UK for some time.

The latest Covid-19 booster jab is being offered to everyone in the UK aged 65 and over, along with care home residents, frontline health and social care staff, those at increased risk because they are pregnant or have a certain underlying health condition, unpaid carers and household contacts of people with a weakened immune system.

HEALTH Coronavirus
Separate figures from NHS England show the number of people in hospital testing positive for Covid-19 appears to have levelled off after climbing since mid-July.

A total of 3,087 patients had tested positive for the virus as of September 24, up very slightly from 3,012 the previous week but down from 3,354 a fortnight earlier.

The number reached nearly 10,000 during the winter of 2022/23 and peaked at over 30,000 in winter 2020/21.

Dr Jamie Lopez Bernal, UKHSA consultant epidemiologist for immunisation, said the latest figures contained “multiple indicators” pointing to a “stabilisation” of Covid-19 rates, adding: “We have also seen a decrease in hospitalisation in those aged over 75 compared to two weeks ago since our last report.

“While this is good news, we will continue to remain vigilant and monitor rates closely.

“The NHS booking system for the Covid-19 vaccine is now live. We urge everyone eligible to come forward to boost their protection and to keep the vulnerable around them safe this winter.”