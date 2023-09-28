Apple hiring more AI staff as Tim Cook hails ‘vibrant’ UK tech scene

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Apple hiring more AI staff as Tim Cook hails ‘vibrant’ UK tech scene

By Press Association
Tim Cook said he believed regulation was ‘required’ when it came to the rise of generative AI (PA)
Tim Cook said he believed regulation was ‘required’ when it came to the rise of generative AI (PA)

Apple is hiring more staff in the UK to work on artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, chief executive Tim Cook has said on a visit to Britain, as he reiterated the tech giant’s commitment to investing in the “vibrant” UK tech economy.

The company revealed on Thursday that it now supports more than 550,000 jobs across the country through direct employment and other means, and has a new office in Cambridge where several hundred staff are working on AI, machine learning and other projects.

Asked if the current trend around artificial intelligence tech meant Apple would look to further its investment in that area in the UK, Mr Cook told the PA news agency: “We’re hiring in that area, yes, and so I do expect it (investment) to increase.

“AI is all over our products today – it’s behind the Fall Detection on the (Apple) Watch, it’s behind Crash Detection, it’s behind Afib (atrial fibrillation) detection, it’s behind the ECG, it’s predictive typing on iPhone… it’s literally everywhere on our products and of course we’re also researching generative AI as well, so yes we have a lot going on.”

Generative AI apps such as ChatGPT have become increasingly prominent in recent months as they have been both more powerful and accessible, with regulators around the world now more closely scrutinising the technology to evaluate its potential impact on human life – including the job market, creative industries and education, among other areas.

The UK will host its AI Safety Summit in November, an event Mr Cook said the tech giant was “looking at”, adding that he believed regulation was “required” when it came to the rise of generative AI.

The Apple boss was speaking on a visit to St Mary’s Roman Catholic Primary School in Battersea, south-west London – close to the firm’s new UK headquarters at Battersea Power Station – where the company has partnered with the school as part of its Community Education Initiative, providing free coding and creativity resources to schoolchildren.

Earlier on Thursday the technology giant said it had spent nearly £16 billion with hundreds of companies of different sizes across the country over the last five years, and Mr Cook said the UK was “deeply embedded” within Apple.

“It’s our third largest employee population around the world from a country point of view. It’s also the leading developer community for Europe and it’s as vibrant as ever before, it’s dynamic,” he said.

“We have developers here working on great apps. We have developers here working on Vision Pro apps and so the developer community is really important to us and we have a huge user base here.

“We love serving the market – we’ve been here for 40 years, so it’s deeply embedded in us.”