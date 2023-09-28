Lebanese Armenians scuffle with police during protest outside Azerbaijan embassy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lebanese Armenians scuffle with police during protest outside Azerbaijan embassy

By Press Association
Lebanese Armenians clash with police outside the Azerbaijani embassy in Beirut, Lebanon (Hussein Malla/AP)
Hundreds of Lebanese Armenians have scuffled with riot police outside the Azerbaijan embassy in northern Beirut during a protest against the Azerbaijani military offensive that recaptured Nagorno-Karabakh from the enclave’s separatist Armenian authorities.

Protesters waved flags of Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh and burned posters of Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the demonstration in the Ein Aar suburb of the Lebanese capital on Thursday.

Lebanese riot police threw teargas canisters at the protesters after they hurled firecrackers towards the embassy building.

The 24-hour Azerbaijan military blitz last week forced Armenian separatist authorities to agree to lay down weapons and sit down for talks on Nagorno-Karabakh’s “reintegration” into Azerbaijan.

Lebanese Armenian woman reacts to tear gas outside the Azerbaijani embassy in Beirut
A Lebanese Armenian woman reacts to tear gas outside the Azerbaijani embassy in Beirut (Hussein Malla/AP)

The separatist government said on Thursday it will dissolve itself and the unrecognised republic will cease to exist by year’s end after a three-decade bid for independence.

More than 50% of Nagorno-Karabakh’s population of 120,000 had left the region for Armenia as of nightfall on Wednesday.

Though Azerbaijani authorities promised to respect the rights of ethnic Armenian, many fear reprisals.

The former head of Nagorno-Karabakh’s separatist government was arrested as he tried to cross into Armenia alongside tens of thousands of others who have fled.

During the enclave’s independence bid, Lebanese Armenians have sent money and aid and have actively campaigned in the media in support of Nagorno-Karabakh, which they refer to as Artsakh.

Lebanon is embroiled in an unprecedented economic crisis, which has lately restricted the financial support of the Lebanese Armenians for Nagorno-Karabakh because of banks imposing tight withdrawal limits.

A Lebanese Armenian steps on a poster showing the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev outside the Azerbaijani embassy in Beirut
A Lebanese Armenian steps on a poster showing the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev outside the Azerbaijani embassy in Beirut (Hussein Malla/AP)

Lebanon, a tiny Mediterranean country of about six million people, is home to some 150,000 Armenians.

It is one of the largest Armenian communities in the world outside Armenia, most of them descendants of survivors of the 1915 mass killings during the last days of the Ottoman Empire.

At the time, an estimated 1.5 million people were killed in the events that are widely viewed by scholars at the first genocide of the 20th century.

Turkey denies the deaths constituted genocide, saying the toll has been inflated and those killed were victims of civil war and unrest.