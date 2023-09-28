Bellum Justum too streetwise for promising Inisherin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bellum Justum too streetwise for promising Inisherin

By Press Association
Bellum Justum pulled out all the stops to strike at Newmarket (Tim Goode/PA)
Bellum Justum put his experience to good use as he opened his account in the British Stallion Studs EBF Maiden Stakes at Newmarket.

Trained by Andrew Balding, the Sea The Stars colt – who cost 375,000 guineas as a yearling – was up against some highly-regarded rivals on his fourth start, but from two furlongs out it appeared likely either the mount of Oisin Murphy or Kevin Ryan’s 50-1 debutant Inisherin would walk away with the first prize.

The duo pulled clear of their rivals as the runners entered the dip and although the regally-bred Inisherin threatened to carry the colours of Sheikh Mohammed Obaid to victory in this race for the third time in four years, it was the Balding runner who pulled out extra in the closing stages to score by half a length.

Andrew Balding was thrilled with Bellum Justum's victory
“We were delighted and he’s a horse we have always liked,” said the Kingsclere handler.

“He probably wasn’t suited by the soft ground at Doncaster last time, but he came out of the race really well and seemed to enjoy conditions today. I thought it was a nice performance in what was probably a strong race.”

The 11-2 winner holds an entry in the Futurity Trophy Stakes at Doncaster later this month, but end-of-season ground conditions could rule out a step up to Group One company on Town Moor with connections looking forward to next season.

“I think it is unlikely given ground conditions at that time of the year,” continued Balding.

“A sound surface is important, we learnt that at Doncaster last time. I will discuss it with the King Power team, but I think it will be unlikely.

“He’s a horse who should stay further and is a lovely horse.”