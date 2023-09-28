National Trust garden to be redesigned due to stress from extreme weather

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
National Trust garden to be redesigned due to stress from extreme weather

By Press Association
The parterre garden at Wimpole Hall in Cambridgeshire is to be redesigned (Andrew Butler/National Trust Images/PA)
A garden at a National Trust estate is to be redesigned after its plants were put under stress by increasingly extreme weather conditions.

The 1.3-acre parterre – a formal series of box-hedged triangular beds planted with annual bedding plants and bulbs – at Wimpole in Cambridgeshire is much loved but the National Trust said the planting scheme is under stress from cold winds, drought and increasingly extreme weather conditions.

The conservation charity said the garden is also increasingly unsustainable in its need for irrigation and regular replacement of plants.

It has appointed a landscape architect team to make it a more sustainable, climate-resilient and biodiverse planting scheme.

Tom Fradd, head gardener at Wimpole Estate, said: “Wimpole is recognised for its leading climate change initiatives and sustainable estate management projects.

The parterre garden at Wimpole Hall in Cambridgeshire. (National Trust Images/ Mike Selby/ PA)
“We now need to create a garden that can withstand significant temperature changes, where there’s less need for watering and replacing plants and, therefore, a lower carbon footprint.

“The newly designed parterre will also be less susceptible to pests and disease, improve the condition of the soil and reduce the stress from the extreme weather conditions that are becoming more prevalent in East Anglia with the changing climate.

“Along with reinforcing the garden’s sustainability, we also hope the new parterre design will be more biodiverse than the current scheme.”

The National Trust said the first parterre at Wimpole was created in the 17th century but swept away when fashions changed in the 18th century, according to its research.

It was partially revived in the 19th century before being lost again.

Andy Jasper, National Trust director of gardens & parklands, said: “When the National Trust took on the care of Wimpole, the parterre had been lost for several decades.

The design team will be making the parterre more resilient to climate change, L-R Andree Davies, Adam White, Nigel Dunnett, Arit Anderson and Marian Boswall. (Sustainable Landscape Foundation/ PA)
The design team will be making the parterre more resilient to climate change. Pictured are Andree Davies, Adam White, Nigel Dunnett, Gardeners’ World presenter Arit Anderson and Marian Boswall (Sustainable Landscape Foundation/PA)

“The scheme we have today was created in the 1990s to replicate what had been there in the 19th century.

“The formal design was very effective but is getting harder to maintain so it’s time for a bold, pioneering new chapter.”

Work on the parterre is expected to continue over the next two years, with the landscape architect team including garden designer and Gardeners’ World presenter Arit Anderson.

Marian Boswall Landscape Architects, Davies White Landscape Architects and Nigel Dunnett, professor of planting design and urban horticulture, who together with Ms Anderson are founders of a not-for-profit organisation called the Sustainable Landscape Foundation, will also work with Wimpole’s horticulturists and engage with visitors on the project.