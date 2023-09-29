Europe dreams as Fleetwood Mac helps them to hot start

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

Europe dreams as Fleetwood Mac helps them to hot start

By Press Association
Jon Rahm tees off on the first hole during day one of the 44th Ryder Cup (David Davies/PA)
Jon Rahm tees off on the first hole during day one of the 44th Ryder Cup (David Davies/PA)

There is always one who spoils it for the rest, or two in the case of the first tee at the Ryder Cup.

As Scottie Scheffler stood over his ball and prepared to get the biennial contest under way, one spectator felt that would be the perfect time to puncture the silence with a shout of “You stink Scottie” at the top of his lungs.

Another decided that a fake sneeze was just what was required, but at least kept it relatively quiet and the world number one was able to send his drive high into the blue sky and watch it nestle in the left-hand rough.

Ryder Cup
Fans in the stands before the foursomes on day one of the 44th Ryder Cup at Marco Simone (Zac Goodwin/PA)

The unwelcome reminder of fans heckling Brian Harman on his way to a resounding Open Championship triumph at Royal Liverpool in July were thankfully not repeated for the remaining three matches, with Harman himself partnering Rickie Fowler in match two.

Boos for the American pairs were mixed with applause from both European fans and the contingent of travelling supporters who bravely attempted a rendition of the Star Spangled Banner at one point, although none of them should be expecting a recording contract any time soon.

Vice-captain Nicolas Colsaerts couldn’t accept one if it was offered anyway, the Belgian screaming himself hoarse with cries of “Europe” which were bellowed back in kind from the packed grandstand.

He did at least master the timing on the ‘thunderclap’ made popular by Iceland’s football fans during the 2016 European Championship, making sure to leave enough of a gap between each clap before building to a suitable crescendo.

Jon Rahm
Jon Rahm celebrates making a birdie on the third hole during the Foursomes on day one of the 44th Ryder Cup at Marco Simone (Zac Goodwin/PA)

The three Bob MacIntyre fans with one letter of their hero’s first name adorning their blue t-shirts had to make do with a cameo appearance from the left-handed Scot, who had been left out of the opening session.

But the five Swedes in similar attire for rising star Ludvig Aberg were delighted to see their man partnering Viktor Hovland in match two, the FedEx Cup winner providing the first fireworks by holing an audacious chip from the apron of the first green.

The biggest cheers were reserved for the final European pairing of Tommy Fleetwood and Rory McIlroy, the latter having famously said “I just can’t wait to get another shot at this” in a tearful interview during the 19-9 thrashing at Whistling Straits.

After two tumultuous years in men’s professional golf, McIlroy had finally got his wish.