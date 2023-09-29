Shane Lowry ‘lost it’ before even teeing off as Europe make dream start

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Shane Lowry ‘lost it’ before even teeing off as Europe make dream start

By Press Association
Shane Lowry helped Europe make a dream start on the opening morning of the Ryder Cup (David Davies/PA)
Shane Lowry admitted he “lost it” on the first tee at the Ryder Cup after Europe got off to a dream start in Rome on Friday.

Europe claimed a 4-0 first-session clean sweep for the first time in the competition’s history as they beat the United States in all four foursomes matches on the opening day at Marco Simone.

The fireworks began early as Viktor Hovland, playing in the second match of the day, chipped in for birdie at the first hole.

Viktor Hovland
Viktor Hovland provided an early spark for Europe (David Davies/PA)

That not only fired up his playing partner Ludvig Aberg as they went on to beat Max Homa and Brian Harman 4&3, but inspired Lowry, who was playing in the next match and watching on the big screen.

“I stood on the first tee trying to stay calm, and I’m watching Viktor on the big screen and he chipped in, and I lost it,” said Lowry, who combined with Sepp Straka for a 2&1 win over Rickie Fowler and Collin Morikawa.

“That’s what the Ryder Cup does to me. It’s a very special tournament.”

With Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton beating Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns 4&3 in the top match, Tommy Fleetwood was also fuelled by the success of his team-mates.

Fleetwood, who recorded a 2&1 win over Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay in partnership with Rory McIlroy, said: “It was sort of nice being that last group out and seeing all the blue on the board and hearing the cheers. I think me and Rory were just very aware that we wanted to make sure we kept that momentum going.”

Home captain Luke Donald had opted to play the foursomes matches first to help the side get off to a “fast start” in their stronger pairings format.

Tommy Fleetwood celebrates his victory on day one
Tommy Fleetwood was spurred on by the successes of his team-mates (Mike Egerton/PA)

The team revealed they had also played some mini-competitions in practice to help sharpen their games.

Fleetwood said: “Everybody that was playing together, we just played some three-hole matches. That was something we just added into the practice rounds this week.

“I guess it was the perfect execution of a plan where everybody got going early and nobody let up.”

Lowry, who is playing in his first home Ryder Cup, relished the atmosphere and hopes to experience plenty more of it.

The Irishman, Open champion in 2019, said: “Obviously I’m very fortunate to have a Claret Jug in my house but, when I finish my career, I really want one, if not multiple, of these under my belt as well.

“I just love it. This is, honestly, the most special week in golf. There’s a reason it’s the greatest tournament in golf.”