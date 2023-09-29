Knife crime offences: What the official figures show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Knife crime offences: What the official figures show

By Press Association
Knife crime offences recorded by police forces in England and Wales have risen in the past year but have not yet returned to levels seen before the Covid pandemic (Alamy/PA)
Knife crime offences recorded by police forces in England and Wales have risen in the past year but have not yet returned to levels seen before the Covid pandemic.

Some 50,489 offences were recorded in the year to March 2023.

This is up from 48,204 in the previous 12 months but lower than the 54,293 in the year to March 2020.

Knife-enabled homicides are also below pre-pandemic levels, as well as falling year-on-year.

A total of 234 homicides involving a knife or sharp instrument were recorded in 2022/23, down 15% from 275 in 2021/22 and down 11% on the 263 in 2019/20.

POLICE Croydon Figures
(PA Graphics)

Data for knife-enabled threats to kill shows an upwards trend, however.

There were 4,858 of these offences recorded in England and Wales in 2019/20, rising to 4,966 in 2020/21, 5,787 in 2021/22 and 6,021 in 2022/23.

All figures have been published by the Home Office together with the Office for National Statistics (ONS) and do not include Devon & Cornwall Police due to a change in the way data is recorded by the force.

Of the 50,489 knife crime offences in 2022/23, 25% (12,755) were recorded by the Metropolitan Police, 10% (5,188) by West Midlands Police and 6% (3,197) by Greater Manchester Police.

But when looking at the number of offences per population, West Midlands Police had the highest rate, with 178 per 100,000 people in 2022/23, followed by Cleveland Police (159 per 100,000), then the Metropolitan Police (145 per 100,000) and South Yorkshire Police (119 per 100,000).

More than half of police forces in England and Wales recorded fewer knife crime offences in 2022/23 than in the pre-pandemic year of 2019/20, including some of the largest forces such as the Metropolitan Police, West Yorkshire Police and Merseyside Police.

Among the 17 forces that recorded more knife crime offences in 2022/23 than 2019/20 were Greater Manchester (0.4% higher) and West Midlands (3% higher), along with Cleveland (28% higher), Staffordshire (46% higher) and the British Transport Police (92% higher).

POLICE Croydon Figures
(PA Graphics)

Separate data published by the Metropolitan Police shows the force recorded 9,541 knife crime offences in January to August this year.

This is up from 7,969 in the same period in 2022 but below the 10,207 recorded in January to August 2019.

The force recorded 2,531 knife crime offences involving injury in January to August this year, up from 2,346 in the same period in 2022 but below the 2,758 in January to August 2019.