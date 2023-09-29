Leo Varadkar: I am prepared to take legal action against UK over legacy laws

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Leo Varadkar: I am prepared to take legal action against UK over legacy laws

By Press Association
Leo Varadkar (Brian Lawless/PA)
Leo Varadkar (Brian Lawless/PA)

Ireland’s premier has made clear he is prepared to take legal action against the UK over its legacy laws.

Leo Varadkar said his Government had not made a final decision on its response to the enactment of Westminster legislation that grants perpetrators of Troubles crimes a limited form of immunity.

The Taoiseach acknowledged taking a case to the European Court of Human Rights would have political implications for Ireland’s relationship with the UK.

However, he said the voice of victims was the Government’s primary consideration.

“Nobody wants to take their neighbour to court, it’s not something anyone ever wants to do, but sometimes you have to,” he said.

The legislation will provide limited immunity from prosecution for Troubles-related offences to those who co-operate with the new Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery.

It will also prevent future civil cases and inquests related to the Northern Ireland conflict.

The laws are opposed by all major Stormont parties and victims’ campaign groups.

Several families of Troubles victims have already launched legal challenges to the new laws.

Ireland’s attorney general Rossa Fanning is preparing legal advice for Mr Varadkar and the deputy premier, Tanaiste Micheal Martin.

Rossa Fanning
Rossa Fanning (Niall Carson/PA)

“I just want to re-emphasise the Government’s opposition to the UK legacy legislation,” the Taoiseach told reporters in Co Kildare on Friday.

“It’s opposed by all five main parties in Northern Ireland, opposed by the victims’ groups and survivors, and they’re the ones whose voice we hear the strongest, they have to be the centre of anything when it comes to legacy, in our view.

“We will have to make a decision in the coming weeks as to whether we take a case to Strasbourg, there are legal considerations as to whether our case will be strongest or whether backing a case from a victim or victims’ group will be stronger.

“And there is, of course, a political decision, a political consideration. Relations have improved a lot with the UK Government under the new prime minister.”

On the potential for a legal challenge against the UK, Mr Varadkar added: “That’s a decision that the Tanaiste and I and the Attorney General will sit down about and make in the next few weeks and make a recommendation to Government.”