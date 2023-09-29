Sadiq Khan speaks of ‘epidemic of violence against women and girls’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sadiq Khan speaks of ‘epidemic of violence against women and girls’

By Press Association
The Mayor of London said misogyny should be a ‘hate crime’ (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
The Mayor of London said misogyny should be a ‘hate crime’ (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said there was “an epidemic of violence against women and girls” in the UK, while speaking at a community meeting held following the death of teenager Elianne Andam.

Mr Khan met with community leaders at the Wellness Centre in the Whitgift shopping centre in Croydon as part of his Violence Reduction Unit’s MyEnds programme.

Community leaders quickly responded to reports of the attack on the 15-year-old on Wednesday morning, going to the scene to console “traumatised” witnesses.

A 17-year-old boy has been charged with Elianne’s murder and remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey on October 3.

The capital has seen a series of high-profile cases in recent years where a woman has been killed, or is suspected of being killed, by a man.

They include the murder of Sarah Everard by serving Met police officer Wayne Couzens in March 2021 and the murder of primary school teacher Sabina Nessa in September 2021.

The Mayor of London said misogyny should be a “hate crime”.

Elianne Andam
Elianne Andam was attacked after getting off a bus in Croydon on Wednesday morning (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Speaking to the PA news agency, he said: “I’ve been criticised for this, but I think across the country, there’s an epidemic of violence against women and girls.

“Across the country, every three days a woman or girl is killed at the hands of a man, so we have got to make sure the police are addressing issues of institutional sexism.

“We’ve got to make sure boys … in primary and secondary schools, in particular, are taught from an early age about how their relationships are affecting girls.

“Also, make sure we educate young boys on TikTok and social media that there are alternative messages that young people are receiving that are negative about what a man should be, and we have to make sure we rebut that.”

Donna Murray-Turner, chair of the Safer Neighbourhood Board for Croydon
Donna Murray-Turner, chair of the Safer Neighbourhood Board for Croydon, said ‘work must be done with men’ (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Donna Murray-Turner, chair of the Safer Neighbourhood Board for Croydon, and one of the first responders at the scene on Wednesday, said she believed “work must be done with men”.

She told PA: “It’s not women attacking women, there is no ‘womensphere’ but there is a whole manosphere, I have been online and I have seen it.

“What work is being done with men to tackle their mindset; to tackle all those historic aspects of masculinity.”

She explained that there was “nothing more” that could be done to tackle the issue of youth crime.

Sadiq Khan, second right, during the meeting with Croydon community leaders
Sadiq Khan, second right, met with community leaders (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

“There is nothing more that either the police or the local authority could have done,” Ms Murray-Turner said.

“But one of the things that we (youth leaders) are good at, is calling out where we see gaps.

“More female-focused intervention is being brought straightaway to plug in gaps around girls, understanding positive relationships; the focus around the youth is often very male through the lens.”

The Mayor of London praised Croydon’s youth leaders for their response to the stabbing, saying “we all saw the best of Croydon” on Wednesday.

People laid flowers near the scene
People laid flowers near the scene in Wellesley Road (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

He said: “What we saw a couple of days ago wasn’t just the brutal, horrific murder of this young child and the worst of humanity …

“But we also saw the best of Croydon, with the response from the bus drivers, the police officers and the passersby, but also our youth workers and community leaders coming together within minutes, providing support to the friends of Elianne.

“They’re still providing support to children in schools to Elianne’s friends, to Elianne’s family. We know that Elianne’s brutal, horrific murder, it’s not just left her family and friends traumatised … but Croydon too.”