Police watchdog investigating Chief Constable over Falklands medal claims

By Press Association
Nick Adderley said that he wears all his medals with pride (Jacob King/PA)
The Chief Constable of Northamptonshire is being investigated by the police watchdog amid claims he misrepresented his past by wearing a Falklands War campaign medal.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said it had begun an investigation into what it described as concerns about Nick Adderley’s “potential misrepresentation of his military service”.

In a statement responding to the allegations, Mr Adderley said he had always worn his own medals alongside two medals his brothers gave him to wear when one became critically ill and one moved overseas.

Police recruitment
Nick Adderley talking with Home Secretary Suella Braverman in April this year (Joe Giddens/PA)

As well as expressing disappointment at what said he were “leaked” details of a “very personal family issue”, Mr Adderley said he had changed the side of his chest on which he wore his brothers’ medals after seeking advice last week.

Mr Adderley took over as head of the Northamptonshire force in 2018 after joining the police service in 1992 and serving in Cheshire, Greater Manchester and Staffordshire.

He said in a statement: “I have been made aware of a complaint in general terms but have not had any notices served upon me by the IOPC.

“It is disappointing that someone has leaked such details about what I deem to be a very personal family issue that I have yet to respond to formally.

“Consequently, I am restricted in what I can say, but I have always been keen to respond to such issues directly and openly. Hence, it is important that I state for the public record that I am very proud of my cadet, Royal Navy and police service.”

He added: “Coming from a military family, I wear all my medals with pride and have always worn the two medals my brothers gave me to wear when one became critically ill and one emigrated, alongside my own.

“Having been made aware of this complaint, which has a private family impact upon me personally, I immediately took advice last week regarding the protocol and have changed the side of my chest on which these medals are worn.

“I look forward to providing the IOPC with a fulsome response at the earliest opportunity and I fully appreciate that they have a job to do.”

A report in a national newspaper said Mr Adderley, who was aged 15 during the Falklands War, had repeatedly been pictured wearing a South Atlantic Medal.

In a statement, Northamptonshire Police said the county’s Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Stephen Mold received a complaint from a member of the public about the Chief Constable’s wearing of medals and military service record.

Mr Mold referred the complaint to the IOPC and the Chief Constable and Northamptonshire Police “look forward to co-operating fully with the investigation,” the force statement said.

A spokesperson for the IOPC said: “We can confirm following assessment of a referral from the Office of the Police, Fire & Crime Commissioner for Northamptonshire we have begun an investigation into allegations against the Chief Constable.

“The allegations relate to concerns about potential misrepresentation of his military service and communications with the Police, Fire & Crime Commissioner. Our enquiries are at an early stage.”