One seriously injured and nearly 50 ‘assessed’ after school bus M53 crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

One seriously injured and nearly 50 ‘assessed’ after school bus M53 crash

By Press Association
Emergency services at the scene of a coach crash on the M53 motorway (Peter Byrne/PA)
Emergency services at the scene of a coach crash on the M53 motorway (Peter Byrne/PA)

One person was seriously injured and “a number of patients” are also being treated in hospital following a motorway crash involving a school bus and a car.

Emergency services were called on Friday shortly after 8am to reports of an overturned coach on the northbound M53 near to junction five at Hooton, Cheshire.

It is thought the bus was en route to West Kirby all-girls grammar school and Calday Grange all-boys grammar school, also in West Kirby, Merseyside.

Both Calday Grange Grammar School and West Kirby Grammar School confirmed one of its school buses was involved.

Children were taken to hospital after the coach carrying students from two schools crashed
Children were taken to hospital after the coach carrying students from two schools crashed (Peter Byrne/PA)

Alder Hey Children’s Hospital and North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) later declared major incidents following the collision between the coach and a car.

In a statement, Alder Hey said: “We can confirm that we are treating a number of patients following the incident this morning.

“We will continue to support and liaise with families directly and are unable to share any further details of individual patients at this time.”

Earlier, NWAS said: “The trust despatched a large number of resources to the scene involving ambulances, advanced paramedics, our hazardous area response team and a HEMS (helicopter emergency medical service) doctor.

“So far, one female patient has been taken to the hospital, suffering major trauma-related injuries.

“There are also nearly 50 other patients being assessed at the scene. We are working closely with our incident partners to convey people away from the scene as quickly as possible.”

A spokeswoman for Merseyside Police said:  “We can confirm that emergency services are on the M53 in Hooton following a collision involving a bus on the motorway.

“Just after 8am we received a report that a bus had struck a reservation on junction five of the M53.

“Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service is currently ensuring the safe removal of passengers and the driver, and North West Ambulance Service are at the scene attending to anyone requiring treatment.”

In separate tweets, Calday Grange and West Kirby grammar schools posted: “We are aware of a situation involving one of our school buses on the motorway earlier today.

“We’re actively gathering details and assisting affected students and their families.”

Diversions are in place as the M53 is closed in both directions between junctions three and five.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has dashcam footage or CCTV should contact Merseyside Police social media desk via Twitter @MerPolCC quoting 23000944471.

Alternatively, call  101 or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or via their online form at:

crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/give-information-online

.