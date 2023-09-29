Key dates in Jermaine Baker case

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Key dates in Jermaine Baker case

By Press Association
Jermaine Baker (Family handout/PA)
The firearms officer who shot Jermaine Baker more than seven years ago will face misconduct proceedings, a watchdog has announced.

Mr Baker, from Tottenham in north London, was killed during a Metropolitan Police operation that stopped a plot to snatch two prisoners from a van near Wood Green Crown Court in December 2015.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said the officer, known only as W80, will now face a gross misconduct hearing.

A Supreme Court ruling earlier this year said the officer could face misconduct proceedings following a lengthy legal battle.

Here is a timeline of what has happened:

– December 11 2015

Jermaine Baker, 28, was shot dead by W80 during a Metropolitan Police operation.

The Met Police said the incident was referred to the Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) on the day of the incident.

– December 16 2015

Officer W80 was suspended from duty.

– December 23 2016

An IPCC investigation concluded there was a case for a gross misconduct hearing.

The case was also referred to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) to determine whether any officers to do with the case should be charged with a criminal offence.

– June 14 2017

The CPS decided not to charge W80 or other officers with a criminal offence.

The Met Police said the officer’s suspension was lifted and they were allowed to return to work.

– March 19 2018

The IOPC, which used to be the IPCC, told the Met Police W80 should face gross misconduct proceedings.

– April 19 2018

The Met Police told the IOPC it disagreed that W80 should face gross misconduct proceedings and decided not to follow its recommendation.

– May 1 2018

The IOPC wrote to the Met Police and asked them to start disciplinary proceedings against W80.

– May 2018

W80 launched a legal challenge against the IOPC’s decision. The challenge went all the way to the Supreme Court.

– February 12 2020

The Home Secretary announced an independent inquiry to investigate how Mr Baker died.

– July 5 2022

The inquiry ruled Mr Baker was lawfully killed and W80 believed he had to shoot him to defend himself.

– September 9 2022

The Met Police contacted the IOPC inviting it to reconsider its decision following the inquiry.

– July 5 2023

A Supreme Court ruling said that there could be misconduct proceedings.

– September 29 2023

The IOPC told W80, the Met Police and Mr Baker’s family it is upholding its original decision.