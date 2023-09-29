Putin orders former Wagner figure to command volunteer units in Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Putin orders former Wagner figure to command volunteer units in Ukraine

By Press Association
Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with Russian deputy defence Minister Yunus-Bek Yevkurov and Andrei Troshev in Moscow (Sputnik/Kremlin via AP)
Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with Russian deputy defence Minister Yunus-Bek Yevkurov and Andrei Troshev in Moscow (Sputnik/Kremlin via AP)

Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered one of the top commanders of the Wagner military contractor to take charge of “volunteer units” fighting in Ukraine.

The move signals the Kremlin’s intention to keep using the mercenaries after the death of their chief, Yevgeny Prigozhin.

In remarks released by the Kremlin, Mr Putin told Andrei Troshev that his task is to “deal with forming volunteer units that could perform various combat tasks, primarily in the zone of the special military operation” – a term the Kremlin uses for its war in Ukraine.

Deputy defence minister Yunus-Bek Yevkurov was also present at the meeting late on Thursday, a sign that Wagner mercenaries will likely serve under the defence ministry’s command.

Military figures
Andrey Troshev, right, listens to Russian President Vladimir Putin (Sputnik/Kremlin via AP)

Speaking in a conference call with reporters on Friday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed that Mr Troshev now works for the defence ministry and referred questions about Wagner’s possible return to Ukraine to the military.

Wagner fighters have had no significant role on the battlefield since they withdrew after capturing the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut in the war’s longest and bloodiest battle.

The meeting appeared to reflect the Kremlin’s plan to redeploy some Wagner mercenaries to the front line in Ukraine following their brief mutiny in June and Mr Prigozhin’s suspicious death in a plane crash on August 23.

The private army that once counted tens of thousands of troops is a precious asset the Kremlin wants to exploit.

The June 23-24 rebellion aimed to oust the Russian defence ministry’s leadership that Mr Prigozhin blamed for mishandling the war in Ukraine and trying to place Wagner under its control.

His mercenaries took over Russia’s southern military headquarters in Rostov-on-Don and then rolled toward Moscow before abruptly halting the mutiny.

Putin meeting
The move is a clear signal that the Kremlin wants to keep using Wagner’s fighters in Ukraine (AP)

Mr Putin denounced them as “traitors”, but the Kremlin quickly negotiated a deal ending the uprising in exchange for amnesty from prosecution.

The mercenaries were offered a choice to retire from the service, move to Belarus or sign new contracts with the defence ministry.

Mr Putin said in July that five days after the mutiny he had a meeting with 35 Wagner commanders, including Mr Prigozhin, and suggested they keep serving under Mr Troshev, who goes by the call sign “Grey Hair” – but Prigozhin refused the offer then.

Mr Troshev is a retired military officer who has played a leading role in Wagner since its creation in 2014 and faced European Union sanctions over his role in Syria as the group’s executive director.

Wagner mercenaries have played a key role in Moscow’s war in Ukraine, spearheading the capture of Bakhmut in May after months of fierce fighting.

Kyiv’s troops are now seeking to reclaim it as part of their summer counter-offensive that has slowly recaptured some of its lands but now faces the prospect of wet and cold weather that could further delay progress.