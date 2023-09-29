Deadly blast hits celebration rally in south-west Pakistan

At least 52 people have died and around 70 others were injured after a bomb exploded near a mosque at a rally celebrating the birthday of Islam’s Prophet Mohammed in south-west Pakistan, officials said.

The bombing occurred in Mastung, a district in Baluchistan province, according to government administrator Atta Ullah.

Injured people were taken to nearby hospitals and some are in a critical condition.

Abdul Rasheed, the district health officer in Mastung, said 30 bodies were taken to one hospital and 22 others were counted at another.

A senior police officer, Mohammad Nawaz, was among the dead, Mr Ullah said. Officers are investigating to determine whether the bombing was a suicide attack.

Muslims in Pakistan and around the world celebrate the birthday of Islam’s prophet by holding public gatherings. The birth anniversary is known as Mawlid an-Nabi. During the day-long celebrations, Muslims also distribute free meals to people.

Friday’s bombing came days after authorities asked police to remain on maximum alert as militants could target rallies making the event.

Pakistan’s President Arif Alvi condemned the attack and asked authorities to provide all possible assistance to the wounded and the victims’ families.