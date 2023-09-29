Kosovo police conduct raids in Serb-dominated north following deadly clashes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kosovo police conduct raids in Serb-dominated north following deadly clashes

By Press Association
Sunday’s incident was one of the worst confrontations since Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008 (AP)
Kosovo police have raided several locations in a tense Serb-dominated area in the north of the country where weekend clashes left four people dead and further strained relations with Serbia.

Police said in a statement that they were conducting searches on five locations in three municipalities in northern Kosovo.

The operation was said to be in connection with Sunday’s shootout between Serb insurgents and Kosovo police in the village of Banjska.

The confrontation was one of the worst since Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008 and Belgrade refused to recognise the split.

About 30 masked men opened fire on a police patrol near Banjska before breaking down the gates of a Serbian Orthodox monastery and barricading themselves inside with the priests and visiting pilgrims.

Kosovo police members of Special Intervention Unit escort one of the arrested Serb gunmen out of the court after the Kosovo shootout in Pristina (AP)

The 12-hour shootout that followed left one police officer and three gunmen dead.

The violence raised tensions in the Balkan region at a time when European Union and US officials have been pushing for a deal that would normalise ties between Serbia and Kosovo.

A Nato bombing campaign on Serb positions in Kosovo and Serbia led to the end of their 1998-99 war. The war left some 10,000 people dead, mostly Kosovo Albanians.

Serbian media said that police raided a hospital and a restaurant in the Serb-dominated part of the town of Mitrovica, as well as locations in other towns in the area.

The local Kossev news agency reported police also confiscated several vehicles.

Kosovo has accused Serbia of direct involvement in the clashes in Banjska, which Belgrade has denied.

Kosovo police officers secure the area outside the Banjska monastery in the village of Banjska, Kosovo (AP)

Police said they had found huge quantities of weapons and equipment that suggested the insurgents were planning a wider operation.

On Thursday, Kosovo’s interior minister, Xhelal Sveçla, said Serbia operates training camps for the insurgents and that Kosovo authorities were also investigating Russia’s involvement in the violence.

There are fears in the West that Russia, acting through Serbia, may want to destabilise the Balkans and shift at least some of the attention from Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Russia has voiced support for Serbia over the clashes, blaming the West for allegedly failing to protect Kosovo Serbs.

The EU, with the backing of the US, has been brokering negotiations between the two sides. In February, Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic gave their approval to a 10-point EU plan for normalising relations, but the two leaders have since distanced themselves from the agreement.