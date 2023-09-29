William praised after inspirational visit to sporting charity for young people

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
William praised after inspirational visit to sporting charity for young people

By Press Association
The Prince of Wales watches Jess Bryden sparring with Paul Rogers during his visit to Swindon-based youth charity Best – Be A Better You (Jonathan Buckmaster/Daily Express/PA)
A female boxer who escaped gangs and drugs through sport and inspired her father to form a youth charity has praised the Prince of Wales for an inspirational visit.

William toured Swindon-based charity Best – Be A Better You, founded by Don Bryden, and learnt about his efforts, along with wife Sarah and daughter Jess, to support the social, emotional and mental health issues of the next generation with sporting activities.

But the future king, who boxed during his time in the military, turned down an offer to spar with Ms Bryden, 18, after watching her powerful punching in the ring.

Offered a pair of gloves by the teenager, who is due to fight in an amateur match on Saturday, William quipped: “You’re very quick, I’ll be out of breath.”

Ms Bryden was 14 when her involvement with gangs and drug-taking came to a head and she was removed from Swindon for her own safety by her family after overdosing.

After she told William about her troubled earlier years, he said: “Takes a lot to turn it around, it’s not easy.”

He added: “You’ve shown your strength of mind.”

The Prince of Wales poses for a selfie with a volunteer
Ms Bryden said after the visit: “For me, boxing is what changed my life, boxing actually gave me a purpose. I actually wanted to wake up and go to boxing and that’s what some of the kids don’t have – they don’t have a purpose, they don’t have that motivation.”

Now a part-time boxing mentor with the charity, Ms Bryden described the effect of the royal visit: “This is more for the kids to see he’s there to support them. This is good for Best but more importantly the individuals who are suffering, never in their lives will they experience something like this again.”

William spoke to children who spend part of their school week at the charity and the volunteers working alongside permanent staff.

The Prince of Wales, centre, poses for a photograph during his visit
Afterwards, Mr Bryden spoke about the scourge of knife crime in Swindon – but said the recent stabbing death of 15-year-old Elianne Andam in London was not part of his discussions with the prince.

Speaking about the effect of providing football and boxing in a mentoring setting for young people, he said: “Sometimes we have a young kid and they’ll walk in with a hoodie, covered up and they’re gangster or want to be classed as gangster.

“But I tell you what, 25 to 30 minutes into the session and the child comes back out. What we’ve got here is a kid going to an adult and missing out their teenage years. That, I think, is one of the biggest and most important things we were lacking – let these kids be kids.”