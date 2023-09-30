Ukraine hosts defence industry forum seeking to boost weapons production

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ukraine hosts defence industry forum seeking to boost weapons production

By Press Association
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)
Ukraine has hosted an international defence industry conference as part of a government effort to increase weapons production in the country to repel Russia’s invasion and reduce foreign dependence on arms deliveries.

The event marked a new development in support of Ukraine, with the previous focus being on the delivery of weapons, repair of damaged equipment and military training of Ukrainian soldiers.

President Volodymyr Zelensky, speaking at the opening of the International Defence Industries Forum, said around 250 defence companies from more than 30 countries had gathered in Kyiv. Defence ministers and representatives of several countries also attended the event.

“Heroism alone cannot intercept missiles. Ukraine needs capabilities, high quality, high quantity, and quickly. There is no defence without industry,” said Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg, who spoke by videolink during the forum on the day after his visit to Kyiv.

Jens Stoltenberg
Jens Stoltenberg (Olafur Steinar Rye Gestsson/Ritzau Scanpix/AP)

He said Wendy Gilmour, Nato’s assistant secretary general for defence investments, was representing the transatlantic alliance at the event.

Mr Stoltenberg acknowledged that many allies have significantly depleted their stocks to support Ukraine, adding: “This was the right thing to do, but now we need to ramp up production, both to meet Ukraine’s needs and to ensure our own deterrence in events.”

Mr Zelensky disclosed the details of his recent trip to Washington, where he agreed with US President Joe Biden on “the establishment of a new industrial ecosystem that will strengthen both Ukraine and all the partners”.

He described it as “one of the key outcomes” of his negotiations with Mr Biden in Washington.

Mr Zelensky’s chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, said there will be meetings soon with representatives from the US “to determine the road map of co-operation with the partners about localisation of production, specifically in Ukraine”.

During the forum, the Ukrainian leader announced the creation of the Defence Industries Alliance and added that 13 companies had already signed the corresponding declaration.

To support the co-operation and develop an industry complex, Ukraine plans to establish a special fund, which will be paid into through dividends from state defence resources and profits from the sale of confiscated Russian assets, Mr Zelensky said.

Foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba said the first talks about joint production with allies began last autumn. “At first, we were talking about repairs within Ukraine, and then about joint production. And now, this topic is prevalent everywhere,” he said.

According to Mr Kuleba, in discussions with the partners, there is also interest in the experience and production capabilities of Ukrainian businesses.

“Just as we have benefited from western weapons, western arms manufacturers also gain unique advantages in the market to improve their models and create even more powerful weapons,” he said.

Ukraine’s recently appointed defence minister, Rustem Umerov, said the country must do everything possible to produce the military services and products in Ukraine for its army. The other priority is the development of defence technologies that now play an important role on the battlefield.

“Our vision is to develop world-class military products,” Mr Umerov said.