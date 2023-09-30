Scottie Scheffler reduced to tears after crushing defeat by Europe at Ryder Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scottie Scheffler reduced to tears after crushing defeat by Europe at Ryder Cup

By Press Association
Scottie Scheffler endured a miserable second morning at the Ryder Cup (Gregorio Borgia/AP)
Scottie Scheffler endured a miserable second morning at the Ryder Cup (Gregorio Borgia/AP)

World number one Scottie Scheffler was reduced to tears after slumping to a humiliating record loss on day two at the Ryder Cup in Rome.

The American was pictured apparently crying after he and playing partner Brooks Koepka, a five-time major winner, were thrashed 9&7 by European duo Viktor Hovland and Ludvig Aberg in the Saturday morning foursomes.

It was the largest margin of defeat in an 18-hole match in the competition’s history. The Americans failed to win a single hole and only broke par once in the 11 played.

The defeat compounded the misery for the visiting team at Marco Simone after they ended the first day trailing 6.5-1.5.

It also came after Koepka vented his frustration after Friday’s play, accusing European linchpin Jon Rahm of acting “like a child” after a dramatic comeback victory in the fourballs.

The PA news agency understands Scheffler wanted the chance to try to make amends in the afternoon fourballs but was sat out by captain Zach Johnson.

Koepka also did not feature as the pairings for the afternoon matches were confirmed.