Travis Etienne keen to ‘put on great show’ on Jacksonville Jaguars’ London trip

Star running back Travis Etienne wants to “put on a great show” as the Jacksonville Jaguars make NFL history by playing back-to-back games in London.

The UK has long been a home away from home for the Florida franchise, who are breaking new ground by becoming the first team to play two regular season games outside of the United States.

The Jaguars kick off the 2023 International Games on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons at Wembley – their 10th game in England as part of a multi-year commitment to play in the region.

Doug Pederson’s side remain in London to face the Buffalo Bills at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium next weekend as part of an unprecedented 10-day stay that the talented Etienne is relishing.

“I feel this could be a time for us to rally together and just kind of grow, continue to build and just come together as a team,” the 24-year-old running back told the PA news agency.

“When we leave there, I want them to know the Jaguars were here, and we put on a great show and they can’t wait to see us again.

“I feel like it’s going to be an exciting time in London.”

It is a decade since the Jags first played in England and owner Shahid Khan told PA last year that the “goal is for London and the UK to always be a part of the Jacksonville Jaguars identity”.

Happy to be in London Coach? 👍🏼#DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/hhDBYGOZMM — Jaguars UK and IE (@JaguarsUKandIE) September 29, 2023

Khan also said “we’ve been clear in our commitment to play a home game in London every year”, with Etienne getting his first taste of it in last October’s Wembley loss to the Denver Broncos.

“I really became aware of that (fanaticism) last year when I took my first trip out there to play the game,” he said of the 21-17 defeat in which he scored a touchdown.

“It was a tremendous experience for me just being in London for the first time and having a chance to go out there and showcase my skillset to the world.

“I took a loss on my first trip, so this trip I want to leave win a win.

Travis Etienne is looking forward to running out at Wembley again (Simon Marper/PA)

“It’ll make me feel so much better and then have an opportunity to get two wins is going to be awesome.”

Last year’s London loss came during a five-game losing streak – the lowest point in a season that ended with the AFC South crown and stunning wild-card comeback win in a playoff run that ended in the divisional round.

It was quite the turnaround for a team that had recorded the NFL’s worst regular season record in the previous two seasons and led to heightened expectations this time around.

The Jags have begun 2023 sluggishly and are hoping to get back in the groove in London following losses to the Kansas City Chiefs and, more alarmingly, the unfancied Houston Texans.

“This was only week three and we have 14 more games ahead of us, so we can’t let this bleed into other games,” Etienne said.

“We have to understand that this is not last season. We have to put last season to bed.

“We have to focus on this season because the reality of the situation is we’re 1-2 right now and we haven’t been very good this season.

“Last season means nothing. If anything, last year put a target on our back so we’re going to get everybody’s best shot, so we have to go out there and give everybody our best shot each and every day we step on that field.”