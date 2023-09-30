United States bid to stem tide of European domination at Ryder Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
United States bid to stem tide of European domination at Ryder Cup

By Press Association
Sam Burns and Collin Morikawa earned the United States the first point of the afternoon fourballs (David Davies/PA).
Europe’s record-breaking pair of Viktor Hovland and Ludvig Aberg were brought back down to earth as the United States attempted to launch a fightback in the Ryder Cup.

Hovland and Aberg thrashed world number one Scottie Scheffler and five-time major winner Brooks Koepka 9&7 in the second day’s foursomes as the home side moved to within five points of retaining the trophy in Rome.

But it was a different story in the afternoon fourballs as the Scandinavian pair lost 4&3 to Sam Burns and Collin Morikawa, the latter having missed a short putt on the 13th to secure an even more comprehensive win.

Max Homa and Brian Harman were also on course for their second win of the day as they led Tommy Fleetwood and Nicolai Hojgaard by three holes with four to play, with the bottom two matches much closer.

Justin Rose and Robert MacIntyre were one up on Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth after 11 holes, while Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood were all square with Patrick Cantlay and Wyndham Clark.

Koepka and Scheffler had been five over par for the first three holes in their record 9&7 defeat, the largest margin in any 18-hole match in the event’s history.

Scheffler was pictured fighting back tears and being comforted by his wife Meredith as the enormity of the loss sank in, the previous biggest margin being 7&6.

The PA news agency understands Scheffler lobbied to be given the chance to make amends in the afternoon fourballs but was left out by US captain Zach Johnson.

The only bright spot of the morning session for the visitors came when Homa and Harman secured a first win of the contest, the former chipping in for an eagle on the 16th to see off Shane Lowry and Sepp Straka 4&2.

However, moments later McIlroy and Fleetwood completed a hard-fought victory over Thomas and Spieth, the Northern Irishman holing the winning putt from 12 feet on the 17th to secure his third point.

“Last night we talked about enjoying what we did yesterday but coming out and showing no mercy today and the way Ludvig and Viktor started off set the tone,” McIlroy said.

“I’m delighted to get another point on the board for Europe.”

Rory McIlroy
Rory McIlroy was in great form again on day two (David Davies/PA)

Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton also had to work hard to secure their second victory together when they lost three holes in a row to Cantlay and Xander Schauffele to be pegged back to all square.

However, Hatton’s birdie putt on the 16th edged them in front again and Rahm then came agonisingly close to making a hole-in-one on the 17th.

Cantlay responded with an excellent tee shot of his own, but Schauffele’s birdie attempt from three feet caught the edge of the hole and span out.

That made the overall score 9.5 to 2.5 and meant Europe needed just five points from the remaining 16 for victory.