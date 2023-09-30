Football fan charged after ‘offensive comments about Munich air disaster’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Football fan charged after ‘offensive comments about Munich air disaster’

By Press Association
The video circulated online after Newcastle United beat Manchester City at St James’ Park on Wednesday (Richard Sellers/PA)
The video circulated online after Newcastle United beat Manchester City at St James’ Park on Wednesday (Richard Sellers/PA)

A football fan has been charged with a public order offence after allegedly making offensive comments about the Munich air disaster in a video circulating on social media.

James Edward Jeffrey Blake was charged with using threatening or abusive words or behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said.

The footage circulated online after Newcastle United beat Manchester City at St James’ Park on Wednesday, according to Northumbria Police.

The force was made aware of the video on Thursday and arrested Blake a day later.

The 41-year-old, from North Shields, will appear at Newcastle-Upon-Tyne Magistrates’ Court on October 18, according to the CPS.

Police said he was bailed in the mean time with conditions not to enter an exclusion zone around St James’ Park on match days.

Superintendent Rob Bosson, of Northumbria Police, said: “First and foremost, I would like to stress that this type of behaviour has absolutely no place in our communities – and we take reports of this nature very seriously.

“As soon as we were made aware of the video, an investigation was immediately launched, with officers working hard to identify a suspect who has since been arrested and charged.”

A Newcastle United spokesperson said: “Tragedy-related chanting and gesturing is completely unacceptable and Newcastle United is committed to working with authorities and the wider football community to eradicate it.”

Eight Manchester United players died in the Munich air disaster in February 1958.

Anyone with further information is asked to report it to police using the Tell Us Something page of the force’s website or by calling 101.