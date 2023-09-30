Three teenagers arrested over fatal stabbing of boy, 16

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

Three teenagers arrested over fatal stabbing of boy, 16

By Press Association
The incident followed another stabbing of two people earlier on Friday in Luton (Joe Giddens/PA)
Three teenagers have been arrested after a 16-year-old boy was stabbed to death in Luton on Friday.

Police were called to Nunnery Lane, Bedfordshire, following reports that three teenagers had been stabbed at around 7pm.

One boy, who has not yet been named, was rushed to hospital with multiple stab wounds where he was pronounced dead shortly after.

A second teenager was injured in the attack and is being treated at hospital for potentially life-threatening injuries while another was also seriously injured.

Three teenage boys have been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in police custody.

Earlier on the same day at 4pm, two people were stabbed in Sundon Park Road, an incident which police say is connected.

One teenager received life-threatening injuries while the other is said to have serious but not life-threatening injuries.

One man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with the first incident and currently remains in police custody for questioning.

Detective Inspector Lee Martin, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said: “Appalling violence in Luton cost a teenage boy his life yesterday, and left two others in life-threatening conditions.

“Incidents such as these have a significant impact on our residents. Our thoughts are first and foremost with the loved ones of the boy who lost his life in such tragic and awful circumstances.

“We are doing everything we can to prevent any further incidents and we want to reassure the wider community that officers are pursuing all lines of enquiry as well as carrying out increased patrols in the area.

“Knife crime and violence has no place in our society – but it is a problem we must tackle together, alongside our communities, to challenge attitudes about carrying knives and provide opportunities to ensure our young people can feel safe.

“Both incidents happened in busy areas with several people present. If you witnessed any of these incidents, or if you have any video footage or images, then please get in touch.”

Those with information have been asked to visit

beds.police.uk/ro/report

or call 101.

For Sundon Park Road quote reference Operation Sydney, and for Nunnery Lane quote reference Operation Roydon.