Five people killed in truck crash in Illinois which caused ammonia leak

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Five people killed in truck crash in Illinois which caused ammonia leak

By Press Association
Emergency responders work the scene of a truck crash in Teutopolis, Illinois (NewsNation-WTWO via AP/PA)
Emergency responders work the scene of a truck crash in Teutopolis, Illinois (NewsNation-WTWO via AP/PA)

Five people were killed and five others seriously injured in Illinois when a truck carrying a toxic substance crashed.

The dead included three members of the same family — one adult and two children aged under 12. The other two victims were adult motorists, the local coroner said.

Authorities confirmed on Saturday they are reviewing the crash which resulted in dangerous air conditions that prompted an evacuation of residents.

The truck carrying caustic anhydrous ammonia overturned at around 9.25pm local time on Friday in Teutopolis, spilling more than half of its 7,500-gallon load, according to the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency.

Jennifer Gabris, a spokeswoman for the National Transportation Safety Board, said the agency is investigating the incident.

Firefighters, police and other emergency responders who converged on the scene late on Friday were still on site on Saturday to try to contain the cloud of anhydrous ammonia that was coming from the overturned tanker.

“We have a lot of brave firemen, EMT, hazmat specialists, police officers that are working on this scene as we speak,” Effingham County Sheriff Paul Kuhns told reporters.

Chemical Truck Accident
Emergency responders set up a staging area near Teutopolis High School (Jeff Long /Effington Daily News via AP/PA)

The accident caused “a large plume, cloud of anhydrous ammonia on the roadway that caused terribly dangerous air conditions in the northeast area of Teutopolis”, Mr Kuhns said.

“The wind changed three or four different times on us,” said Tim McMahon, chief of the Teutopolis Fire Protection District. “That’s another reason we got crews out in different places, reporting back on which way the wind’s going.”

The accident, which involved “multiple” vehicles including the tanker, happened about near Teutopolis on Friday evening.

Mr McMahon said the tanker began leaking after rolling over in a ditch. He said authorities are still preventing cars from driving in that area. Residents within a one-mile radius of the spill were evacuated. The town of 1,600 people is about 110 miles (177km) northeast of St Louis.

Mr Kuhns said he did not have information on whether the deaths were the result of the crash itself or the chemical leak. But he said that “the accident scene was large”.