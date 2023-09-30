London Marathon Foundation invests £1m in junior parkrun in new partnership

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
London Marathon Foundation invests £1m in junior parkrun in new partnership

By Press Association
Parkruns are free weekly community events (Victoria Jones/PA)
Parkruns are free weekly community events (Victoria Jones/PA)

The London Marathon Group (LMG) has announced its charity is awarding more than £1 million in the “biggest ever investment” in junior parkrun as part of a new partnership.

The London Marathon Foundation is awarding £1.19 million to “inspire children to be active”.

According to a statement by LMG, the three-year funding partnership could lead to “more than 300,000 additional children” participating in the free events by 2026.

Junior parkrun is a weekly event in which children aged four to 14 tackle a 2km course.

There are currently 405 events across the UK, with 22,000 children taking part every Sunday.

LMG said 53% of children are not meeting the chief medical officer’s guidelines of taking part in an average of an hour’s sport and physical activity a day, as recorded in Sport England’s 2022 Active Lives Children and Young People Survey.

While NHS Digital’s National Child Measurement Programme, England, 2021-22, found the prevalence of children living with obesity in reception and Year 6 was more than twice as high in the most, compared to the least, deprived areas.

The partnership will establish more than 120 new junior parkrun events across the UK, focusing on areas of deprivation and communities where inactivity is at its highest, and growing existing events that have lower attendance.

It will work with schools to support and promote the events, welcome children of all abilities and backgrounds to participate and support the future of junior parkrun beyond the three-year funding partnership.

Catherine Anderson, London Marathon Foundation’s executive director, said: “With the impacts of the pandemic and the cost-of-living crisis affecting access to activity, more fun, free and accessible activities for children are desperately needed – and our ambitious new development partnership with junior parkrun will provide just that.

“Together, we’re now championing a healthier and more active future for children and young people across the UK – especially those living in deprived areas. We’re excited to get underway and see the impact this development partnership will have in inspiring children to develop regular, active habits that will improve the wellbeing of future generations and of the nation.”

Chrissie Wellington, parkrun UK’s head of health and wellbeing, said: “It’s vital that we create zero-cost opportunities for children to be more active, to be outdoors and to have fun together.

“Not only that, there is immense power in providing people of all ages with the chance to volunteer, to socialise and to feel part of their local community.

“With 405 events across the UK and 22,000 children taking part every Sunday, junior parkrun is already changing lives. However, we are only just scratching the surface in terms of what we can achieve.

“We are absolutely thrilled to enter this development partnership with the London Marathon Group over the next three years to grow junior parkrun and maximise the incredible and wide-ranging impact it can have on hundreds of thousands of children, families and whole communities.”