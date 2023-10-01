What the papers say – October 1

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

What the papers say – October 1

By Press Association
What the papers say (PA)
What the papers say (PA)

A variety of political stories again feature across the front pages of Sunday’s newspapers as the Conservative Party conference gets underway in Manchester.

The Sunday Telegraph concentrates on an interview with new defence secretary Grant Shapps in which he reveals he has held talks with Army chiefs about British forces being deployed in Ukraine for the first time to train troops. Royal Navy ships could also operate in the Black Sea.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman features on the front of The Mail on Sunday as she “lets rip” at “pampered, out-of-touch” celebrities – including Sir Elton John and Gary Lineker – for criticising her immigration policy.

Immigration also features on the front page of The Sunday Times as it reports on Business Secretary Kemi Badenock saying the Conservatives need to have an “honest conversation” about quitting the European Convention on Human Rights as it details a number of key items on the conference agenda.

Among them is a plan for more than 50 towns to receive a £1.1 billion windfall to revive their high streets, which is the focus of the Sunday Express.

The Independent has bad news for the Conservatives as it quotes leading pollster Professor John Curtice warning of a “wake” at the conference and an election wipeout unless they fix the economy and stop concentrating on “wedge issues”.

There is more bad poll news in The Observer, which says a new poll shows voters who switched to the Tories in 2019 is switching allegiance, but the paper leads on news the Department for Education is keeping files on the social media activity of educational experts.

The Sunday People revisits one of the week’s big stories as it says relatives of teenager Elianne Andam have left moving tributes at the scene of her stabbing in Croydon.

“Somalia’s forgotten children” are the focus of the Sunday Mirror, which says 1.5 million youngsters are facing extreme hunger as the country suffers its worst drought.

The Sun on Sunday concentrates on Downton Abbey star Hugh Bonneville splitting from his wife.

And the Daily Star Sunday reports on an England footballer insisting on keeping his socks on.