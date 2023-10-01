Threat of US government shutdown ends as Congress passes temporary funding

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

Threat of US government shutdown ends as Congress passes temporary funding

By Press Association
Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer gives two thumbs up as the Senate votes to approve a 45-day funding bill to keep federal agencies open (Andrew Harnik, AP)
Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer gives two thumbs up as the Senate votes to approve a 45-day funding bill to keep federal agencies open (Andrew Harnik, AP)

The threat of a US federal government shutdown was lifted hours before Saturday’s midnight deadline as President Joe Biden signed a temporary funding bill to keep agencies open after Congress rushed to approve the bipartisan deal.

The package drops aid to Ukraine, a White House priority opposed by a growing number of Republican politicians, but increases federal disaster assistance by 16 billion dollars (£13.1 billion), meeting Mr Biden’s full request.

The bill funds government until November 17.

After days of turmoil in the House, speaker Kevin McCarthy abandoned demands for steep spending cuts from his right flank and relied on Democrats to pass the bill. The Senate followed with final passage closing a whirlwind day at the Capitol.

In a statement, Mr Biden said: “This is good news for the American people.”

He also said the United States “cannot under any circumstances allow American support for Ukraine to be interrupted” and expected Mr McCarthy “will keep his commitment to the people of Ukraine and secure passage of the support needed to help Ukraine at this critical moment”.

The resolution followed a sudden turn of events in Congress after the House pushed the government to the brink of a disruptive federal shutdown.

The outcome ends the threat of a shutdown, but the reprieve may be short-lived.

Congress Budget
Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell leaves after voting to approve a 45-day funding bill to keep federal agencies open (Andrew Harnik/AP)

Congress will need to fund the government in coming weeks with views hardening, particularly among the right-flank lawmakers whose demands were swept aside this time in favour of a more bipartisan approach.

“We’re going to do our job,” Mr McCarthy said before the House vote. “We’re going to be adults in the room. And we’re going to keep government open.”

If no deal was in place before Sunday, federal workers would have faced furloughs, more than two million active-duty and reserve military troops would have had to work without pay and services that Americans rely on would have faced shutdown disruptions.

“It has been a day full of twists and turns, but the American people can breathe a sigh of relief: There will be no government shutdown,” said senate majority leader Chuck Schumer.

Congress Budget
This image from US Senate video shows the vote total, 88-9, on a temporary funding bill in the Senate at the US Capitol in Washington (Senate Television via AP)

The package funds government at existing levels until mid-November and extends other provisions, including for the Federal Aviation Administration.

The package was approved by the House 335-91 with most Republicans and almost all Democrats supporting. Senate passage came by an 88-9 vote.

But the loss of Ukraine aid was devastating for politicians of both parties who vowed to support President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after his recent Washington visit.

The Senate bill included 6 billion dollars (£4.9 billion) for Ukraine and both chambers came to a standstill Saturday as politicians assessed their options.