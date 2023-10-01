Rainy summer helped pumpkins grow larger

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Rainy summer helped pumpkins grow larger

By Press Association
The wet weather has been key to a bumper crop of pumpkins this year (Joe Giddens/PA)
The wet weather has been key to a bumper crop of pumpkins this year (Joe Giddens/PA)

Pumpkins will be larger than usual this year after the rainy summer provided perfect growing conditions for the squash, farmers have said.

Oakley Farms, based near Wisbech in Cambridgeshire, is one of Europe’s biggest suppliers of pumpkins, growing around five million each year.

Steve Whitworth, commercial manager at Oakley Farms, said the wet weather in July and August was “perfect” for growing pumpkins.

The wet weather has been key to a bumper crop of pumpkins this year (Joe Giddens/PA)
The wet weather has been key to a bumper crop of pumpkins this year (Joe Giddens/PA)

“We had a pretty good growing season for pumpkins this summer with a really hot June, which really helped the plants along,” he said.

“The rainy July and August may not have been great for sun lovers or BBQ fans but from a growing point of view for pumpkins, it was perfect.

“The weather gave us the right amount of rain with sunny intervals especially compared with the challenging conditions we encountered during last year’s heatwave, which was officially the hottest UK year on record.”

The grower is a supplier for Tesco, where the pumpkins will go on sale across the UK from October 2.

Tesco will be selling six variants of pumpkin, many from Oakley Farms, from October 2 (Joe Giddens/PA)
Tesco will be selling six variants of pumpkin, many from Oakley Farms, from October 2 (Joe Giddens/PA)

Tesco pumpkin buyer Lucy Moss said: “The good news for Halloween fans coming from our main pumpkin growers is that the fruit will be larger than normal in all size variations this year as a result of very good growing conditions across the summer months.

“This year we have six different sizes and based on last year’s performance, we expect the carving variety to continue be the most popular.

“Each of the six different size categories will be larger than usual this year so fans will definitely get value for money.

The six categories of pumpkin at the store are: Carving – standard size; culinary; munchkin; novelty including devil (red) and ghost (white) types; large and giant.

Tesco said that last year there was a tenfold increase in people searching for pumpkin recipes from September to October on its Tesco Real Food website.

Ms Moss added: “It’s good news, from a food waste point of view… so nothing should go to waste.”