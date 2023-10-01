Ryder Cup live – Europe fend off Team USA fightback to regain Ryder Cup in Rome

Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler A/S Viktor Hovland beats Collin Morikawa 4&3 Justin Rose loses 2&1 to Patrick Cantlay Rory McIlroy beats Sam Burns 3&1 Matt Fitzpatrick loses 1UP Max Homa Tyrrell Hatton beats Brian Harman 3&2 Ludvig Aberg loses 3&2 to Brooks Koepka Sepp Straka loses 2UP to Justin Thomas Nicolai Hojgaard loses 3&2 to Xander Schauffele Shane Lowry and Jordan Spieth A/S Tommy Fleetwood beats Rickie Fowler 3&1 Robert MacIntyre beat Wyndham Clark 2&1

1643 – Rose felt Europe performed superbly throughout the week. “This one was clinical from the outset,” he told NBC. “It was a wonderful team performance. We knew the Americans would come back and there were some nervous moments today, the Ryder Cup seems to do that. The Americans are stacked with top-20 players. It is something special.”

1636 – Johnson was asked how the US might look to rebound in two years’ time. “It is obviously very raw and fresh but there is motivation there for certain,” he said. “You learn a lot from weeks like this. You wish you could put in again a month from now but the special thing about the Ryder Cup is it’s once every two years. I am honoured to represent the country.”

1633 – US captain Johnson was in floods of tears after his side’s defeat. Struggling to get out his words, Johnson told NBC: “I think the Europeans played phenomenal golf. It really is that simple. My guys showed true heart and grit, a lot of character. They played for each other and I love them, but hats off to Luke.”

1631 – Lowry told Sky Sports: “It’s a dream come true for me, it’s something I’ve always wanted to achieve in this game. We didn’t get much confidence from Whistling Straits so I’m so proud of my team. It’s been the greatest week of my life. I’ve been so lucky to do what I have in the game but the last two hours have been the most stressful two hours of my life. I could see it wasn’t going too well for us. Thankfully Tommy did the business and the rest was just a celebration from there. It was disappointing not to win in my match but I don’t care.”

Team Europe captain Luke Donald celebrates on the 18th after Europe regained the Ryder Cup (Mike Egerton/PA)

1626 – Fleetwood added: “I was so happy to see that tee shot start off where it did on 16. I think (I feel) relief, pride, joy. I’m proud of everyone who has been involved this week and am proud I am just one of the people who gets to play a role in what we came here to do. Luke is amazing. We are all so proud of him. From when this whole process started he has been so good. The way he has been this week has been phenomenal and we look at Luke on another level. I’m so pleased we could do it for him.” MacIntyre closed out a 2&1 victory after both he and Wyndham Clark parred the 17th while Lowry lost the last hole to Spieth after conceding his opponents’ short putt and then missing his own for a final score of 16.5-11.5.

1624 – “I really didn’t want it it come down to one of us at the back,” said Fleetwood of his place at number 11 in the order. “It (the role he played) was a bit bigger than I thought it was when I saw the draw. This year has obviously been different and the landscape has changed a bit for Team Europe but I couldn’t wish for a better bunch of people to do this with. It’s been so amazing. We are just one gigantic family and the bonds you make last a lifetime.”

1623 – Asked where it ranked in his career, Donald added: “This is the best. This is why the Ryder Cup is so special to me and these guys because of these moments. We play for each other, we get to share in that success together and we get to spend this week together and we will have those memories forever. I gave them a good culture to succeed, hopefully I laid out a good plan in how I thought they were going to win and then it was staying out of the way. They had to play well and they did the job, I’m happy they trusted me. In historic Rome we made history today. Not many people gave us a chance after Whistling Straits. We were big underdogs, we started to show some form in the last six months and I couldn’t be happier with with the team I’ve got and I think these guys will be around for a long time.” Fleetwood closed out a 3&1 win on the 17th to officially confirm victory but the celebrations were already well under way.

1616 – The victorious captain speaks!

“Pretty emotional,” said Donald on the win as the tears began to flow. “It’s been a long process, it’s been an amazing journey and I enjoyed this one. It was stressful. The US put up a fight today and hats off to them. Unbelievable, but I’m so proud of my 12 guys. We formed a bond from day one and they gave me everything. They trusted me and they delivered for me. It started off great, we got off to great start, we needed some blue on the board early and a few matches changed to red and you kept looking at the board and thinking ‘Where are we going to find fourteen-and-a-half points?’ but we always had some guys at the back who looked good. Tommy, Shane and Bob are all up right now so maybe it’s not going to be as close as I thought it might be.”

1609 – Straka’s birdie putt at the last burned the edge and the Austrian conceded for a two-up defeat. Lowry missed the 17th green but chipped up and parred while Spieth bogeyed and the Irishman headed to the last one up.

1605 – Fowler carved his drive at the 16th into the water and Fleetwood, one up, found the back edge of the green. Although the American pitched his third to within 10 feet the Englishman had two putts to regain the Ryder Cup by guaranteeing half-a-point with two holes to play. He cosied his first attempt up to three feet and Fowler conceded, securing the Ryder Cup for Europe.

1604 Europe have done it!!

1558 – But Lowry showed his superb touch again – this time out of a bunker – to birdie the 16th and Spieth chunked his chip out of heavy rough and could not hole his second attempt as the match returned to all-square. MacIntyre’s three-footer for a half horseshoed out as he lost back-to-back holes to be all-square with four to play.

Tyrrell Hatton moved Europe to within half a point of victory (Alessandra Tarantino/AP)

1550 – Xander Schauffele birdied the 16th to beat Nicolai Hojgaard 3&2 and get the USA to double figures at 14-10 down. Thomas managed to get his tee shot at the par-three to just cling onto the left side of the green pin-high at the top of the steep slope but missed the 12-footer which would have closed out the match and Straka was then given a chance to clinch victory by winning the last hole. Spieth birdied the 15th to go one up again after Lowry had produced a brilliant chip to save par.

1544 – “We has a good match. I played pretty much perfect through 10 holes and then played a bit shaky. I convinced myself I was tired (and it was) not nerves,” Homa told Sky Sports. “I had an opportunity to have a putt to keep this thing going and I saw so much red on the board I knew my match would matter. I’m very proud of myself. We were in a massive hole and we are fighting ourselves out of it slowly but surely.” Lowry gave Europe renewed hope by getting his match against Spieth back to all-square – the first time he had not been behind – after the American bogeyed the 14th.

1537 –What a shot from Straka! Justin Thomas is now just 1UP in their match after a stunning chip from the Austrian.

1533 – Koepka, who was bogey-free all day, closed out a 3&2 victory having never been behind. But all the attention was on the last hole where Fitzpatrick chipped his third to 15ft and Homa had to take a penalty drop for an unplayable lie in heavy rough. After taking a long time to assess his shot options he flopped to six feet past the hole and when Fitzpatrick missed his birdie attempt the American held his nerve to keep the Ryder Cup alive.

Rory McIlroy was emotional after gaining Europe another vital point (Mike Egerton/PA)

1522 – “More relief to be honest. I had lost my last two singles at my previous Ryder Cups so I really wanted to go and win a point today and it felt amazing. You saw my reaction when my match finished,” said Hatton, who claimed three-and-a-half points from four in Rome. It’s so hard to win one point. I’ve played some all right golf in the previous two and you could argue my record doesn’t look great but it’s hard when you are playing the best players in the world. It looks like it’s going to be close. Hopefully we can get over the line.”

1517 – Homa missed a three-footer at the 16th hole – at which both he and Fitzpatrick drove into the water – which would have put him two up with two to play. Hatton splashed out of a bunker to within a couple of feet for birdie at that hole and when Harman could not follow him in from 15ft Europe had 14 points and were within half-a-point of victory. But with the USA leading the next four matches and Fleetwood only one up and Robert MacIntyre two up in the the last two games it was looking at potentially being a long wait unless Fitzpatrick could win the 18th.

1515 – Europe are just half a point away!

Hatton makes it 14-7 with a 3&2 victory against Harman.

1509 – An emotional McIlroy, asked about the controversy he was involved in on Saturday night, told Sky Sports: “I needed that to fuel me today and not let it take away from what has been a great week. I felt like I used it to my advantage and came out with a different level of focus and determination and in a way it gave the whole team a bit of fire in our bellies. I just wanted to win another point for Europe. Ever since Whistling Straits, I was so disappointed in my performance there (so) to come here and get four points for the team means a lot to me. It’s a great bounce back after Whistling Straits. The team we have is incredible. It’s a young team I think will be around for a long time. It’s been a great week for me personally but need to follow them and get them in the house.”

1502 – Another point for Europe. One and a half to go. McIlroy hit his tee shot to 10 foot at the par-three 17th with Burns on the right fringe and when he did not hole his chip he conceded for a 3&1 win for the Northern Irishman. McIlroy was fighting back tears in his interview after his victory.

1455 – Rose’s comeback came up short as Cantlay birdied the 17th to secure a 2&1 triumph.

McIlroy closed in on victory (Zac Goodwin/PA)

1450 – Rahm told Sky Sports: “I played really good golf. I just made two mistakes on three and 11. We’ve had a couple of good matches, he is a heck of a competitor. I told myself I wasn’t going to look but it’s hard not to see the scoreboards. But I think I did a really good job at the end. Seeing those scores refocused on the task at hand. Too bad it wasn’t good enough to win but I’ll take a half.”

Rose was pumped up (David Davies/PA)

1445 – Another incredible putt from Rose put the pressure on Cantlay, who held his nerve to keep his one-shot advantage in tact.

1436 – Fleetwood Mac! Fleetwood chips in from a bunker on the ninth to move one ahead against Rickie Fowler. McIlroy’s three up with three to play versus Burns. Another point heading to Europe?

1430 – Rahm and Scheffler finishes all square. Did the pressure get to Scheffler? He hit a chip through the green and when Rahm rolled a wonderfully-weighted putt the whole length of the green to the side of the hole, it left his opponent needing to chip in to secure the point. He could not manage that and that allowed Europe to secure a half-point to move to 12 and within two and a half of victory.

Justin Rose gave himself hope (Zac Goodwin/PA)

1420 – Lowry was doing a Rose with two holes in three cutting Spieth’s lead to one, with the Irishman celebrating wildly like his opponent had done earlier. But Rose’s momentum was halted with Cantlay winning the 14th.

Rahm needed a late rally (Zac Goodwin/PA)

1415 – Hovland told Sky Sports: “It was awesome. It was looking really good for us early on, but there is a bit too much red going on. But it was nice to get a point for Europe and hopefully there are a lot more to come in.”

Hovland dominated in the second match (Zac Goodwin/PA)

1405 – Europe move to within three points of the trophy after Hovland beats Morikawa 4&3. The American could only bogey the 15th.

1403 – Rose is on the charge! The Englishman looked down and out three down after 11, but he’s responded with back-to-back holes to set up a dramatic finish with Cantlay.

1355 – Scheffler had no issue with his putting there to go one ahead of Rahm. A rollercoaster of a match.

Collin Morikawa was three down after 14 holes (Zac Goodwin/PA)

1347 – Schauffele and Homa have turned their games around, winning three holes in a row to take complete control. As it stands, Europe lead in five with the USA ahead in six and one tied.

1342 – In a fascinating opening match, Scheffler hit back to tie up against Rahm with four to play. And, in the final contest of the afternoon, Robert MacIntyre took a two-hole lead over Wyndham Clark.

Scottie Scheffler, pictured, kept battling with Rahm (Zac Goodwin/PA)

1335 – Homa is on the charge and a second consecutive hole win puts him in front against Fitzpatrick. But Europe are closing in on another point with Hovland four up with six to play. An impressive display so far from the Norwegian. That would leave three needed for the trophy.

Ludvig Aberg, pictured, was three down to Brooks Koepka (David Davies/PA)

1325 – Hovland was still going strong and went three up in the second match with a birdie after driving the 11th, while Rahm found his form again. He pegged back Scheffler on the 12th and produced an incredible approach to win the next, with the American’s putting again an issue.

Cantlay got out of a bunker (Mike Egerton/PA)

1315 – Burns and Homa won holes while Spieth, Cantlay, Scheffler, Koepka and Justin Thomas all led. Are the USA making their move? It may not be enough though with Hovland, McIlroy, Hatton and Tommy Fleetwood all ahead in their matches.

1305 – McIlroy got out of a spot of bother on the eighth, producing a good save to par, while Rahm found himself in the long grass again on the 11th and could not recover this time to slip behind against Scheffler, who produced a fine putt to win the hole.

Spieth took off his imaginary cap and roared with delight after taking a two-hole lead after three.

1250 – After a strong start, Rahm’s standards slipped a touch from the fifth. He lost the sixth and ninth and was in the rough on the 10th with a bridge in front of him, but produced an astonishing baseball-like shot to get on the green and eventually half the hole. Phew!

Sam Burns faced an uphill task (Zac Goodwin/PA)

1240 – Morikawa and Harman finally won a hole, their first of the day to check Hovland and Hatton’s progress, Jordan Spieth got the better of Shane Lowry on the first, Cantlay moved two up against Rose and Scheffler levelled up with Rahm despite his in-different putting as the USA tried to hit back.

But McIlroy continued to dominate Burns, who slipped three behind with 11 holes to play.

The Americans were out in full force (Zac Goodwin/PA)

1230 – Fitzpatrick holed a 15-foot eagle putt under pressure to take the lead over Homa and Nicolai Hojgaard started well against Xander Schauffele, sticking another bit of blue on the board.

1220 – Burns’ momentum was soon quashed by McIlroy winning the next hole, moving two up like Hatton, while Homa tied up against Fitzpatrick.

Hovland’s putt up and down a slope at the seventh maintained his three-hole lead as Morikawa had just a couple of feet for his birdie.

McIlroy was in the zone (Zac Goodwin/PA)

1210 – Five-time major winner Brooks Koepka has showed no signs of nerves. The American has flown out of the blocks here to take a one-hole lead over Ludvig Aberg. The second bit of red on the board, but Morikawa is struggling to keep up with Hovland, who has taken a three-hole advantage after six.

1200 – Burns hit back against McIlroy, who had taken the third hole, by producing a fine putt to half the deficit on the next.

1150 – Tyrrell Hatton holed a great putt to move one up against Brian Harman as Europe continued to dominate, although Scheffler ended Rahm’s two-hole winning run to cut the Spaniard’s lead in half.

Marco Simone looks a picture (David Davies/PA)

1140 – You could tell Matt Fitzpatrick was happy with his opening shot with the speed at which he picked up his tee and marched on. That set the tone for the Yorkshireman to win the first hole.

That left Europe leading four of the five matches, with Rahm and Hovland both two up. What a start!

The fans were roaring on the players (Zac Goodwin/PA)

1130 – A par on the first was enough for McIlroy to win the hole against Burns, putting him one up like Rahm and Viktor Hovland, but there was red on the leaderboard with Cantlay taking the lead versus Justin Rose.

Cantlay was again playing without a cap (David Davies/PA)

1120 – McIlroy received a great ovation on the first tee and followed it with a great shot. Scheffler pegged Rahm back on the third to leave all matches tied.

1110 – Morikawa was not enjoying the tee so far today, hitting another that stops just short of the long grass. Scheffler almost levelled his match with Rahm, but his putt on the second is just short.

Europe captain Donald does not believe last night’s tension will hamper his side today, telling Sky Sports: “We are excited, today is a new day. We want to start strong.”

Jon Rahm won the first hole (Zac Goodwin/PA)

1100 – McIlroy walked past Cantlay and LaCava without even a glance as he put all his focus into his match against Sam Burns. Will tensions rise on the course again today?

Morikawa recovered well from the rough, finding the green on the first before missing a putt to win the hole. Cantlay, without a cap again, walks out to the first tee to boos from the crowd.

Patrick Cantlay’s caddie Joe LaCava, centre, was all smiles this morning following his altercation with Rory McIlroy last night (Mike Egerton/PA)

1050 – Close to hitting a spectator! Collin Morikawa could not follow the first two on the tee, firing his effort way left and into the crowd. First blood goes to Europe as Rahm sinks a brilliant 15-foot putt to win the first hole after Scheffler came up way short.

1040 – Two good tee shots from Rahm and Scheffler to settle the nerves. The crowd loved them. We are under way in Italy.

1030 – Five minutes until Masters champion Jon Rahm takes on world number one Scottie Scheffler in the first match. The Spaniard looks in the zone out there today. The atmosphere is building on the first tee.

1020 – Former Europe captain Paul McGinley believes the United States need to eclipse the ‘Miracle at Medinah” to retain the Ryder Cup. Europe famously recovered from 10-6 down heading into the singles in 2012 to pull off an unlikely victory, but Zach Johnson’s side trail by five points. “This will be unbelievable if America come anywhere close,” McGinley, who led Europe to victory at Gleneagles in 2014, told Sky Sports. “Miracles do happen and this will be bigger than the Miracle at Medinah if America come back from here. Yes they have momentum, but Europe are also stoked up.”

Jose Maria Olazabal was Europe captain for the ‘Miracle at Medinah’ (Andrew Matthews/PA)

1010 – Luke Donald’s side will also have plenty of extra motivation after the second day’s play ended with angry scenes on the 18th green which later continued outside the clubhouse. Rory McIlroy was annoyed that Patrick Cantlay’s caddie Joe LaCava initially refused to move from his eyeline as he waved his cap over his head in celebration of Cantlay’s birdie on the last.

Rory McIlroy argued with Joe LaCava on the 18th (Zac Goodwin/PA)

1000 – Welcome to the PA news agency’s live Ryder Cup blog. It is singles Sunday at Marco Simone in Rome. Europe need just four points to complete their revenge mission and regain the trophy from the USA.