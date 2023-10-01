Two arrested after ‘sudden and violent’ fatal stabbings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

Two arrested after ‘sudden and violent’ fatal stabbings

By Press Association
Two men were killed in the ‘tragic’ incident, police said (Yui Mok/PA)
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after two others were stabbed to death in a “sudden and violent” attack in Leeds, West Yorkshire Police said.

Officers responded to a report a man had been stabbed in Hill Top Avenue, Harehills, at around 11.06am on Saturday and found him in Back Hill Top Avenue, where he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second man was found with serious injuries at a nearby home before being rushed to hospital where he died a short time later.

A third man, 46, was found to have a hand injury and was arrested on suspicion of murder before being taken to hospital for treatment, while a 48-year-old man was also held on suspicion of murder.

Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Superintendent Sarah Jones said: “Clearly it is an absolute tragedy for two men to have lost their lives like this in such a sudden and violent way, and we will be doing everything we can to establish the full circumstances and see that those responsible are brought to justice.

“We have now been able to identify both of these men. One is a 53-year-old who lived locally, and we have specialist trained officers supporting his family.

“The other is a 65-year-old man and inquiries are ongoing to trace his family.

“Our investigation is still in its very early stages, and we are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed any part of this incident or who has any information that could assist our inquiries.

“We appreciate that an incident like this will cause understandable concern in the community, and we are continuing to liaise with our colleagues at Leeds District who are providing an increased presence in the area to reassure residents and will be keeping local representatives updated.”