Europe on track as big guns fire early in Ryder Cup singles

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Europe on track as big guns fire early in Ryder Cup singles

By Press Association
Rory McIlroy on the 6th green on day three of the 44th Ryder Cup at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Rory McIlroy on the 6th green on day three of the 44th Ryder Cup at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Europe remained on course to regain the Ryder Cup as the United States failed to find the fast start they needed on the final day in Rome.

Needing just four points to regain the trophy, Europe captain Luke Donald unsurprisingly sent his strongest players out at the top of the singles order at Marco Simone.

Masters champion Jon Rahm took on world number one Scottie Scheffler in the first match, with Viktor Hovland facing Collin Morikawa in match two and and Justin Rose then taking on an in-form Patrick Cantlay.

Rory McIlroy, who had been sent out first in each of the last three contests, was up against Sam Burns in match four and raced into a three-up lead after seven holes.

With all 12 matches out on the course, each side led in five with the other two all square.

Rahm had made the ideal start with a birdie on the first and was two up after five, but was pegged back by Scheffler, who had won just half a point from his three matches to date but took the lead at the 11th.

Jon Rahm
Jon Rahm on the 1st green during his singles match on day three of the 44th Ryder Cup at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club, Rome (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Hovland swiftly moved two up on Morikawa and Tyrrell Hatton won three of the first four holes against Open champion Brian Harman before a wild tee shot on the fifth gifted Harman a hole back.

Danish rookie Nicolai Hojgaard was also two up on Xander Schauffele, but Brooks Koepka and Justin Thomas had taken early leads against Ludvig Aberg and Sepp Straka respectively.