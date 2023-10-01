Viktor Hovland fires up Europe as Ryder Cup finishing line comes into view

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Viktor Hovland fires up Europe as Ryder Cup finishing line comes into view

By Press Association
Team Europe’s Viktor Hovland won his match (Mike Egerton/PA)
Team Europe’s Viktor Hovland won his match (Mike Egerton/PA)

Europe drew first blood on the final day as the 44th Ryder Cup headed for a tense climax at Marco Simone.

The home side’s 10.5 to 5.5 overnight lead meant they needed just four more points to regain the trophy and Viktor Hovland edged them closer to the target with a comfortable 4&3 victory over Collin Morikawa in match two.

Scottie Scheffler then looked set to edge out Jon Rahm in a high-quality opening match as he took a narrow lead to the 18th, but hit a clumsy chip from the front of the green and could not match Rahm’s nerveless two-putt birdie from 90 feet.

That half point made the overall score 12-6 and eased the nerves of Europe captain Luke Donald, who could see the United States ahead in six of the remaining 10 matches.

Rory McIlroy looked on course to close out a win over Sam Burns, with Tyrrell Hatton also in the driving seat against Open champion Brian Harman.

But Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas, Xander Schauffele and Jordan Spieth were all ahead in the next four matches, meaning the bottom two matches were beginning to look increasingly important.

Fortunately for European fans, Tommy Fleetwood was one up on Rickie Fowler at the turn and Robert MacIntyre two up on US Open champion Wyndham Clark in the anchor match.