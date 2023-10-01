European parliament backs UN naming envoy to help restart Cyprus peace talks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
European parliament backs UN naming envoy to help restart Cyprus peace talks

By Press Association
The parliament’s president Roberta Metsola, left, attended a military parade with Cyprus president Nikos Christodoulides on Sunday (Petros Karadjias/AP)
The president of the European Parliament has said she has conveyed the legislative body’s support for the appointment of a United Nations envoy to evaluate the chances of resuming talks to reunify ethnically divided Cyprus.

Roberta Metsola said she personally communicated the position of the European Union’s legislature to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in New York last month.

Ms Metsola said she told Mr Guterres that Europe “would never be complete as long as Cyprus remains divided”.

European Parliament president Roberta Metsola
“This is not just a Cyprus question, but it is a European question,” she said after talks with the island nation’s President Nikos Christodoulides.

Ms Metsola also attended a military parade on Sunday to mark the 63rd anniversary of Cyprus’ independence from British colonial rule.

Mr Christodoulides told reporters on Sunday that consultations continued on the appointment of a UN envoy. He has made resuming reunification talks with breakaway Turkish Cypriots a focal point of his Greek Cypriot administration.

The talks have been in a deep freeze since the last attempt at a peace deal ended in the summer of 2017.

Cyprus’ president Nikos Christodoulides
Prior to that, numerous rounds of UN-facilitated negotiations had also ended in failure.

Reunification efforts began in the years immediately following a 1974 Turkish invasion that was precipitated by a coup aimed at union with Greece.

UN peacekeepers maintain a buffer zone between the Turkish Cypriot northern third of the island and the Greek Cypriot south.

Turkey, the only nation that recognises a Turkish Cypriot declaration of independence, keeps more than 35,000 troops in northern Cyprus.

Cyprus’ soldiers take part in a military parade
Cyprus joined the EU in 2004, but only the southern part, where the internationally recognised government is seated, enjoys full membership benefits.

The island’s division has been a regular source of tensions in the eastern Mediterranean, particularly over Turkey’s claim to much of Cyprus’ offshore economic zone, where sizeable gas deposits have been discovered.

Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar has said there can be no real peace accord unless statehood for the minority Turkish Cypriots is recognised. His position departs from a long-standing agreement that Cyprus would be reunified as a federation composed of Turkish and Greek-speaking zones.

Mr Tatar said he told Mr Guterres that any UN envoy could not assist negotiations that would be based on the now invalid premise of a federation and that a settlement could only happen through negotiations between two equal states.