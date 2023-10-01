Rail guard who helped end racist recruitment policy has train named in honour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rail guard who helped end racist recruitment policy has train named in honour

By Press Association
A train has been named after a railway worker who overturned a racist recruitment policy, Avanti West Coast said (Avanti West Coast/PA)
A train has been named after a railway worker who overturned a racist recruitment policy, Avanti West Coast said.

In 1966 Asquith Xavier overturned a decision not to employ him as a guard at London’s Euston station because of his ethnicity.

This unofficial policy was known as the colour bar.

Avanti West Coast, which has named one of its Pendolino trains after him, said he “left an incredible legacy”.

Asquith Xavier’s daughter Maria Magdalena-Xavier described the train naming as ‘truly amazing’ (Avanti West Coast/PA)

Designers worked with the family of Mr Xavier – who died in 1980 – to create the train nameplate which depicts him working as a guard.

Mr Xavier’s daughter Maria Magdalena-Xavier said: “To think about what our father experienced, whilst applying for a promotion as a train guard at Euston station with the racial discrimination he faced, and now to this day – a train being named after him in his honour and recognising his important campaign – is truly amazing.

“I sincerely hope that the passengers on their train journey will take the time to look up and learn about our father’s journey to justice.”

Mr Xavier was part of the Windrush generation, moving to England from Dominica in 1956.

He initially worked for British Railways – later renamed British Rail – as a porter, working his way up to guard at London’s Marylebone station.

Guards were no longer required at the station following the closure of the Marylebone main line as part of the Beeching rail cuts.

He applied for a job doing the same role at Euston but was rejected because of his ethnicity and despite his experience.

After negotiations with the National Union of Railwaymen (NUR) – predecessor to the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union – British Railways overturned the decision and announced that none of its future job opportunities in London would be closed on racial grounds.

Rail minister Huw Merriman said: “Asquith Xavier’s fight against discrimination paved the way for equality across the railways, leading to crucial change across the country and shaping the Race Relations Act.

“His story and determination for fair employment is one that everyone should know, and I’m delighted to see his name adorn this train for passengers up and down the country to see and be inspired by.”

Avanti West Coast managing director Andy Mellors said: “To mark Asquith Xavier’s achievements like this is a wonderful honour for someone who left an incredible legacy which goes beyond the rail industry.

“This will be seen around our network and will celebrate his campaign which still has an impact today.”

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch described the train naming as an “important initiative”.

He said: “I am proud that members of my union’s predecessor the National Union of Railwaymen backed Asquith in his fight and the union raised the issue with British Rail which agreed to end institutional racial discrimination at London stations.”

Mr Xavier lived in Chatham, Kent.

A plaque honouring him was unveiled at the town’s railway station in September 2020.