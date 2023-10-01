The final day in pictures as Europe win the Ryder Cup By Press Association October 1 2023, 5.04pm Share The final day in pictures as Europe win the Ryder Cup Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/news/uk-world/4771478/the-final-day-in-pictures-as-europe-win-the-ryder-cup/ Copy Link Rory McIlroy celebrates after holing his putt on the 15th hole (Zac Goodwin/PA) Europe regained the Ryder Cup on Sunday with a final score of 16.5-11.5 at Marco Simone. Here the PA news agency takes a look at some of the best images from the finale. Jon Rahm kicked off the singles matches at Marco Simone (David Davies/PA) Spectators filled the first on day three of the competition (Zac Goodwin/PA) Viktor Hovland celebrates after going three up after six during his singles match (David Davies/PA) Rory McIlroy takes on Sam Burns during their singles match which McIlroy went on to win 3&1 (Zac Goodwin/PA) Patrick Cantlay gets out of the bunker on the seventh (Mike Egerton/PA) Hovland dominated his match to win 4&3 (Zac Goodwin/PA) McIlroy was emotional after beating Burns 3&1 (David Davies/PA) McIlroy embraces captain Luke Donald following his singles match (Mike Egerton/PA) Tyrrell Hatton moved Europe within half a point of victory (David Davies/PA) Captain Luke Donald celebrates after Europe regained the Ryder Cup (Mike Egerton/PA) Tommy Fleetwood celebrates after beating Rickie Fowler to regain the Ryder Cup (David Davies/PA) Shane Lowry celebrates as Team Europe lift the Ryder Cup trophy (David Davies/PA) Team Europe Captain Luke Donald holds the trophy (Mike Egerton/PA) Rory McIlroy celebrates following Team Europe’s victory (Zac Goodwin/PA) Captain Donald holds the Ryder Cup trophy aloft (David Davies/PA) Tommy Fleetwood celebrates with the Ryder Cup trophy (David Davies/PA)