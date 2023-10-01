The final day in pictures as Europe win the Ryder Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

The final day in pictures as Europe win the Ryder Cup

By Press Association
Rory McIlroy celebrates after holing his putt on the 15th hole (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Rory McIlroy celebrates after holing his putt on the 15th hole (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Europe regained the Ryder Cup on Sunday with a final score of 16.5-11.5 at Marco Simone.

Here the PA news agency takes a look at some of the best images from the finale.

Jon Rahm
Jon Rahm kicked off the singles matches at Marco Simone (David Davies/PA)
Ryder Cup
Spectators filled the first on day three of the competition (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Viktor Hovland
Viktor Hovland celebrates after going three up after six during his singles match (David Davies/PA)
Rory McIlroy and Sam Burns
Rory McIlroy takes on Sam Burns during their singles match which McIlroy went on to win 3&1 (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Patrick Cantlay
Patrick Cantlay gets out of the bunker on the seventh (Mike Egerton/PA)
Hovland
Hovland dominated his match to win 4&3 (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Rory McIlroy
McIlroy was emotional after beating Burns 3&1 (David Davies/PA)
Rory McIlroy and Luke Donald
McIlroy embraces captain Luke Donald following his singles match (Mike Egerton/PA)
Tyrrell Hatton
Tyrrell Hatton moved Europe within half a point of victory (David Davies/PA)
Luke Donald
Captain Luke Donald celebrates after Europe regained the Ryder Cup (Mike Egerton/PA)
Tommy Fleetwood
Tommy Fleetwood celebrates after beating Rickie Fowler to regain the Ryder Cup (David Davies/PA)
Ryder Cup
Shane Lowry celebrates as Team Europe lift the Ryder Cup trophy (David Davies/PA)
Team Europe
Team Europe Captain Luke Donald holds the trophy (Mike Egerton/PA)
Rory McIlroy
Rory McIlroy celebrates following Team Europe’s victory (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Luke Donald
Captain Donald holds the Ryder Cup trophy aloft (David Davies/PA)
Tommy Fleetwood
Tommy Fleetwood celebrates with the Ryder Cup trophy (David Davies/PA)