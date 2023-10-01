Medieval castle taken off at risk register after £300,000 works

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Medieval castle taken off at risk register after £300,000 works

By Press Association
Merdon Castle is near Winchester, Hampshire (Historic England/PA)
Merdon Castle is near Winchester, Hampshire (Historic England/PA)

The remains of a medieval motte and bailey castle have been removed from Historic England’s at risk list following the completion of works costing nearly £300,000.

Specialist repairs, repointing and the introduction of soft capping – adding a protective layer of earth and grass to the tops of ruined walls – have been carried out as part of a series of works to protect Merdon Castle, near Winchester, Hampshire.

A 400ft “bottomless” well was also made safe and capped as part of the works which were funded with a £240,700 grant from Historic England.

A spokeswoman said the scheduled monument had become overgrown and stonework was loose but the improvements meant that it could be removed from the Government body’s Heritage At Risk register.

Merdon Castle
Merdon Castle near Winchester, Hampshire, had become overgrown (Historic England/PA)

Elspeth Faulkner, Historic England architect, said: “Merdon Castle has spent many years on the Heritage At Risk register and it was critical that a programme of repairs was undertaken now to avoid further loss.

“A new partnership with Winchester University holds exciting possibilities for discovering more about this historic site while helping students develop important skills.”

Dr Monika Knul, from the University of Winchester, said: “We’re delighted that, together with the owners and Historic England, we have been able to introduce Merdon Castle to our students through their study of archaeological field techniques.

“We’re excited to expand this programme so that students, and the monument itself, benefit in the long term.”

Additional funding for the repairs, which cost a total of £288,840, were provided by the landowner of the site which is on private land but open to the public for regular community walks.

Merdon Castle
The remains of the medieval motte and bailey castle have been removed from Historic England’s at risk list (Historic England/PA)

The Historic England spokeswoman said that it was believed that Merdon Castle was built between 1129 and 1138 by Henry de Blois, Bishop of Winchester, during the reign of his brother, Stephen, the last Norman king of England.

The castle was partly demolished in 1155 on the accession of Henry II but was used as a bishop’s palace until at least the 14th century.

The medieval castle was built within the ramparts of an earlier hill fort which probably dates back to the late bronze age or early iron age (8th to 5th centuries BC).