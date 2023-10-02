Five men to face court charged with murder of Liverpool woman Ashley Dale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Five men to face court charged with murder of Liverpool woman Ashley Dale

By Press Association
Miss Dale is not believed to have been the intended target of the killing (Merseyside Police/PA)
Miss Dale is not believed to have been the intended target of the killing (Merseyside Police/PA)

Five men will face Liverpool Crown Court on Monday charged with the shooting murder of 28-year-old Liverpool woman Ashley Dale.

Miss Dale was found with a gunshot wound in the back garden of her Old Swan home in Liverpool on August 21 last year.

Ian Fitzgibbon, 28, from St Helens, is one of the men charged over her death and has been extradited from Spain after being arrested by the Spanish National Police.

Fitzgibbon has also been charged with conspiracy to murder and possession of a prohibited weapon with intent to endanger life.

Ashley Dale death anniversary
Miss Dale was found with a gunshot wound in the back garden of her home in Old Swan (Handout/PA)

The St Helens man also faces another charge that alleges he was conspiring to obtain a prohibited weapon; a Skorpion submachine gun and the associated ammunition for that weapon.

He will face court alongside Niall Barry, 26, of Tuebrook, Sean Zeisz, 28, of Huyton, Joseph Peers, 28, of Roby and James Witham, 41, of Huyton.

Kallum Radford, 25, of no fixed address, has been charged with assisting an offender in the wake of Ms Dale’s death.

Miss Dale was found in the back garden of her home on Leinster Road in Old Swan in 2021 and was one of three fatal shootings within one week in Liverpool last year.

Police were called to an address in Leinster Road at about 12.40am on August 21 after reports of concern for a woman at the property, who was later identified as Miss Dale.

The 28-year-old, an environmental health officer for Knowsley Council, was taken to hospital but died a short time later after succumbing to her injuries.

She is not believed to have been the intended target of the killing.

The total number of people arrested in connection with Miss Dale’s death is 15.

On her birthday in December last year, her family issued a statement that said: “On what would have been Ashley’s 29th birthday, her loss is beyond words, the family have been torn apart and life can never be ‘normal’ again.

“Her birthday being so close to Christmas made this time of year so special, but without her, Christmas is going to be unbearable.

“Life has become a living nightmare for Ashley’s parents, siblings and family.

“Her loving, kind and articulate nature showed through with the number of friends she had. We couldn’t have been more proud of Ashley.

“A huge hole has been left, life will never be the same again.

“We miss you Ash with all our hearts, and vow that justice for ‘Our Ash’ will be served.”