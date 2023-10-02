Europe captain Luke Donald: I think these guys will be around for a long time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Europe captain Luke Donald: I think these guys will be around for a long time

By Press Association
Luke Donald with the Ryder Cup (David Davies/PA)
Luke Donald with the Ryder Cup (David Davies/PA)

Europe captain Luke Donald backed his Ryder Cup winners to have more success in the event after wresting back the trophy from the United States with a 16.5-11.5 victory in Rome.

For a large part of the build-up the Americans were strong favourites, with 10 of their 12-strong team ranked in the world’s top 20, but some of Europe’s players found some late-season form and it proved pivotal at Marco Simone.

World number two Rory McIlroy claimed four points from five matches, Viktor Hovland – partnering brilliantly with rookie Ludvig Aberg who claimed two from four – and Tyrrell Hatton both got three-and-a-half and another rookie, Robert MacIntyre, picked up two-and-a-half from just three matches.

McIlroy is the oldest at 34 and Hatton is 31, but Hovland is 26, Aberg is 23 and MacIntyre is 27.

“Not many people gave us a chance after Whistling Straits. We were big underdogs, we started to show some form in the last six months and I couldn’t be happier with with the team I’ve got,” said Donald, whom the players want to lead the team in two years’ time.

“I think these guys will be around for a long time. We formed a bond from day one and they gave me everything. They trusted me and they delivered for me.”

After an emotional defeat in the United States two years ago, in which he won just one point, McIlroy was delighted to have wrested back the trophy.

“The scoreline – 19-9, that hurt, it really did. I didn’t feel like I gave my best performance and I didn’t feel like I did my part for the team,” he said.

“This wasn’t about revenge. This was about redemption and showing what we could do.”

The Northern Irishman now wants to build on the triumph and win in the US in 2025.

“I think one of the biggest accomplishments in golf right now is winning an away Ryder Cup – and that’s what we’re going to do at Bethpage,” he added.

44th Ryder Cup – Day Three – Marco Simone Golf and Country Club
Rory McIlroy was delighted to taste victory once again (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Defeat extended America’s run without a win on European soil beyond 30 years – it will be 34 by the time they return to Adare Manor in 2027 – and captain Zach Johnson took full responsibility.

“I would love to start the week over but that’s not possible,” he said.

“You know, regret is a strong word, but I wish I would have done a better job of that.

“I don’t know what it looks like – never will – but it’s not a matter of anything other than Team Europe scored more points.

“I’m proud of my guys, they fought. It’s not them, it’s on me. Maybe it’s some poor decisions, something to reflect (on). I don’t know yet.”