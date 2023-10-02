At least nine people killed after church roof collapsed during baptisms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
At least nine people killed after church roof collapsed during baptisms

By Press Association
Rescue workers search for survivors amid debris after the roof of a church collapsed (Jose Luis Tapia/El Sol de Tampico/AP)
Rescue workers search for survivors amid debris after the roof of a church collapsed (Jose Luis Tapia/El Sol de Tampico/AP)

At least nine people have been killed, three of them children, after the roof of a church collapsed during a Mass in northern Mexico on Sunday.

The Tamaulipas state security spokesman’s office confirmed the death toll, saying around 50 people had been injured with the likely cause of the collapse “a structural failure”.

Around 30 parishioners were believed to have been trapped in the rubble in the Gulf coast city of Ciudad Madero with dogs brought in to help the search.

Tamaulipas state police said about 100 people were in the church with several baptisms due to take place.

Around 30 parishioners were believed to have been trapped in the rubble (Alejando de Angel/El Sol de Tampico/AP)

The Mexican Council of Bishops issued a statement saying “we join in prayer at the tragic loss of life and those injured”.

Bishop Jose Armando Alvarez, of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tampico, said the roof caved in while parishioners were receiving communion at the Santa Cruz church.

He said: “At this time, the necessary work is being performed to extract the people who are still under the rubble.

“Today we are living through a very difficult moment.

“We lament the painful loss of people who were there celebrating the baptism of their children.”

In a message posted on social media, the bishop’s diocese said: “From underneath the rubble, thanks to Divine Providence and the work of the rescue teams, people have been pulled out alive! Let’s keep praying!”

The likely cause of the collapse has been attributed to ‘a structural failure’ (Jose Luis Tapia/El Sol de Tampico/AP)

The diocese posted a list of about 50 people who had been taken to hospital which included a four-month-old baby, three children aged five and two nine-year-olds.

Video distributed by the state civil defence office showed the outer edges of the roof propped up by short wooden blocks.

It also showed initial efforts to lift off parts of the collapsed roof with a crane, but the office said efforts to lift roof sections were abandoned because of the danger that a chunk of the now-crumbling slab might fall back and endanger any survivors.

The video described how officials had reverted to manual rescue efforts, sending rescuers under the slab with wood props or hydraulic jacks to reach those trapped underneath.

The civil defence office rescue dogs did not initially appear to detect signs of survivors so an older method was implemented that had been used in past earthquakes of sending rescue teams into the rubble to shout and listen for signs of any response.