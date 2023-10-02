Taylor Swift joined by fellow A-listers at Kansas City Chiefs game

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Taylor Swift joined by fellow A-listers at Kansas City Chiefs game

By Press Association
From left, Taylor Swift, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Taylor Swift was joined by actors Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively and Hugh Jackman as she made another appearance at an NFL match on Sunday night.

The 12-time Grammy Award winner arrived at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey about 40 minutes before kick-off to watch Travis Kelce – to whom she has been romantically linked – and his Kansas City Chiefs defeat the New York Jets 23-20.

A video of Swift, wearing blue jean shorts, a long-sleeved black top and leather jacket, entering the stadium’s security area with her fellow celebrities was posted online.

Taylor Swift, centre, and Brittany Mahomes, right, watch the New York Jets against the Kansas City Chiefs during an NFL game
US television coverage of the game cut to Swift on numerous occasions, including a shot of the pop superstar with her arm around Kelce’s mother, Donna, who was wearing her son’s No 87 jersey.

Swift’s appearance comes a week after she was at Arrowhead Stadium — decked out in red and white — to watch the Chiefs’ 41-10 win over the Chicago Bears at home in a suite alongside Donna Kelce.

Swift is on a break from her Eras tour, which resumes on November 9 in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

MetLife Stadium is a familiar spot for Swift, who performed three sold-out concerts there in May. Among those in attendance for two of those shows was NFL star Aaron Rodgers, who was also at the stadium watching from the sidelines on Sunday night as he recovers from injury.

In front, from left, Taylor Swift, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman
Neither Swift nor Kelce have revealed any details about their relationship. Kelce said on his New Heights With Jason And Travis Kelce podcast earlier this week that Swift “looked amazing” at the game.

“Everybody was talking about her and in a great light,” Kelce said of her time spent in the suite. “And on top of that, you know, the day went perfect for Chiefs fans. Of course, we script it all, ladies and gentlemen.”

Kelce had invited Swift to that game after trying – and failing – to give her a friendship bracelet when her Eras tour made its stop in Kansas City.